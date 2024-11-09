Do you need NFL Network to watch Giants vs Panthers Munich game?

Football fans are getting another round of early morning football on Sunday, November 10, as the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers’ week 10 matchup is taking place in Munich, Germany. The Giants vs Panthers game is being touted as an NFL Network exclusive, but is the premium cable channel really the only way to watch Giants vs Panthers?

The NFL Network is going to be the primary way that most viewers can watch the game, which kicks off at 9:30 am ET/6:30 am PT. The cable channel is available through traditional pay-TV packages or live TV streaming packages like Fubo , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV . However there are alternative viewing options for football fans if they need it.

First off, if you are a fan of these teams living in the New York City or Charlotte area, the game is going to air on a local TV station. For those in New York, Giants vs Panthers is airing on WABC, the local ABC station; for Charlotte residents, they can watch the game on local NBC affiliate, WCNC. These channels are available to anyone in those areas with a traditional pay-TV provider, TV antenna or live TV streaming service that carries them (again, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV are potential options).

But what if you’re not a New York City or Charlotte resident? Is there an alternative option to watching Giants vs Panthers on NFL Network? Yes, in fact, you don’t even need a TV for this options, as the Giants vs Panthers game from Munich is going to stream on NFL Plus. The NFL-owned streaming service allows subscribers (to either its basic NFL Plus subscription or NFL Plus Premium option) to watch nationally televised games through the platform, which the Giants vs Panthers game qualifies for. The only catch is that you can only watch it through your phone, tablet or other eligible mobile device. Those who sign up for NFL Plus Premium can also watch a full replay of the game after it is over on any device (including your TV).

This is the final international game of the NFL season, though there are going to be some more games coming up that are not going to be part of the usual slate of NFL on CBS, NFL on Fox, Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football or Thursday Night Football that fans should be aware of. This includes a Black Friday game in week 13, a pair of Saturday games in week 16 and Christmas Day games in week 17, the latter of which are going to be exclusively on Netflix (the streamer’s first ever NFL games).