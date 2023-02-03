Meet the 80 for Brady cast: who's who in the football comedy

It takes a team to win a championship, and 80 for Brady has a winning one with its cast, led by a quartet of all-time great actresses in Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin. They are joined by a slew of cameos of other actors, celebrities and football legends in this comedy inspired by a true story of die-hard Tom Brady fans.

80 for Brady follows a group of friends in their 80s who are some of the biggest Tom Brady fans you'll ever meet. When their favorite player leads the New England Patriots to Super Bowl LI, they decide to head down to the game for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

As WTW's 80 for Brady review highlights, the movie is a light-hearted, fun watch. But before you watch it, here are all the main cast members and who they are playing.

Sally Field as Betty

Sally Field and Guy Fieri in 80 for Brady (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Though the group calls themselves 80 for Brady, Betty likes to point out that she is only 75. Though she is the youngest in the group, Betty is the more reserved one, but she sees this opportunity to let loose a bit and not have to hold her husband's hand for a change.

Sally Field is a two-time Oscar-winning actress (they like her) known for her roles in Norma Rae, Places in the Heart, Steel Magnolias, Forrest Gump, Brothers & Sisters and, more recently, Winning Time.

Jane Fonda as Trish

Jane Fonda and Harry Hamlin in 80 for Brady (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Trish is not stopping her search for love in her 80s. Whether it be her passion for writing Rob Gronkowski fan fiction or tending to move a little to fast with new relationships, she exhibits that age is just a number. But no matter her romantic pursuits, she is always there for her friends.

Fonda is also a two-time Oscar-winner, with some of her most famous roles including Klute, Coming Home, On Golden Pond and The Newsroom, as well as 9 to 5 and Grace & Franke; in the latter two she starred alongside Lily Tomlin.

Rita Moreno as Maura

Billy Porter, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno in 80 for Brady (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Maura may live in a retirement home, but she still has tons of energy, except when she takes her sleeping pill. Though she misses her late husband dearly, she still has a penchant for gambling (and a knack for winning).

Moreno is an Oscar-winning actress for the original West Side Story and then returned for the Steven Spielberg remake in 2021. In her career she has also starred in The King and I, Oz, providing the voice of Carmen Sandiego in the '90s animated series and the reboot of One Day at a Time.

Lily Tomlin as Lou

Lily Tomlin and Tom Brady in 80 for Brady (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Lou is the leader of the 80 for Brady crew, first bringing them all together as she recovered from chemo and then convincing them to head down to the Super Bowl to root on Tom Brady. But this trip means a lot more to her than just a chance to see her favorite player in person.

While Tomlin does not have an Oscar like her co-stars, she is an Oscar nominee and a comedic legend for movies like Nashville, All of Me, 9 to 5 and Flirting with Disaster, as well as TV shows The West Wing, voicing Miss Frizzle in The Magic School Bus and starring alongside Fonda in Grace & Frankie.

Billy Porter as Gugu

Billy Porter in 80 for Brady (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Billy Porter plays Gugu, a dance choreographer that becomes fast friends with the 80 for Brady girls when they arrive in Houston. Porter is a Broadway and screen star, best known for his roles in Pose, American Horror Story and 2021's Cinderella.

Alex Moffat as Nat and Rob Corddry as Pat

Alex Moffat and Rob Corddry in 80 for Brady (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Playing two Boston radio hosts, Alex Moffat's Nat and Rob Corddry's Pat pop up throughout the movie to provide some commentary on how many football fans like to act. Moffat is a former Saturday Night Live cast member for six years. Corddry, meanwhile, is best known for Children's Hospital, Hot Tub Time Machine and Warm Bodies.

Guy Fieri as himself

Guy Fieri and Sally Field in 80 for Brady (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The mayor of Flavortown makes an appearance as himself in 80 for Brady, also making friends with the main group after Betty proves to be a surprise in an eating contest.

Harry Hamlin as Dan

Ron Funchess and Harry Hamlin in 80 for Brady (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Harry Hamlin pops up in 80 for Brady as a former NFL player named Dan who hits it off with Trish. Hamlin's most famous credits include starring as Perseus in the original Clash of the Titans, as well as starring in LA Law and Mad Men. He currently can be seen in the AMC series Mayfair Witches.

Glynn Turman as Mickey

Glynn Turman and Rita Moreno in 80 for Brady (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Mickey is a widower who lives in Maura's retirement home and who is interested in getting to know her better, as she has a spark others in the community don't have. Turman's first big role was in the '70s classic Cooley High, but viewers have also seen him in A Different World, The Wire, House of Lies, Fargo and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Tom Brady as himself

Lily Tomlin and Tom Brady in 80 for Brady (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The player that 80 for Brady is named after, the movie sees Tom Brady lead the New England Patriots to one of the greatest comebacks in NFL history, with a little help from Lou. Brady has done cameos in a number of TV shows and movies before, including Ted 2, Entourage and Family Guy, as well as an experience hosting SNL.

Others in the 80 for Brady cast

Other members of the 80 for Brady cast include Sara Gilbert (The Conners) as Lou's daughter; Bob Balaban (The Chair) as Betty's husband; Jimmy O. Yang (Space Force) as a worker at Maura's retirement home; Ron Funches (Trolls) as a security guard; and other former members of the New England Patriots, including Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola.

80 for Brady premieres on February 3 in the US.