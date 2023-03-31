Meet the Die Hart 2: Die Harter cast — who's who in the Kevin Hart comedy

Kevin Hart is back leading the way in the follow-up to the Emmy-nominated series Die Hart with Die Hart 2: Die Harter. The short-form comedy follows the funnyman as he plays a fictionalized version of himself as an actor desperate to make it as one of the greatest action heroes the film industry has ever seen. It's a task that proves to be harder than anticipated as he has a difficult time convincing Hollywood producers he's more than just a comedic star and battles foes trying to stop him along the way.

Who else can you look forward to seeing in Die Hart 2: Die Harter? Keep reading to find out.

Kevin Hart as Kevin

Kevin Hart in Die Hart 2: Die Harter (Image credit: The Roku Channel )

The Die Hart variant of Kevin Hart is wildly successful, known for his blockbuster comedy films. However, he's actively trying to make a pivot in his career to become a legendary action star. Unfortunately for him, he's a bit naive as to how much work that's going to take. Plus, most of Hollywood hasn't bought into his dream and there are forces actively working against him.

In real life, Kevin Hart happens to be one of the busiest people in the entertainment industry. He's largely known for the Think Like a Man film series and the reimagined Jumanji franchise. Most recently, he's been spotted in Me Time, The Man from Toronto and Fatherhood, and he hosts the interview series Hart to Heart.

Nathalie Emmanuel as Jordan

Nathalie Emmanuel in Die Hart 2: Die Harter (Image credit: The Roku Channel)

Jordan is Kevin's favorite costar, who assists him with his quest. She often serves as Kevin's anchor to reality when his behavior and ideas stray too far into fantasy.

Nathalie Emmanuel has been in some high-profile projects in her career. Not only was she Missandei in Game of Thrones, but she's portrayed Ramsey in the Fast & Furious movies, continuing on in the role for the latest film Fast X.

Ben Schwartz as Andre

Ben Schwartz in Die Hart 2: Die Harter (Image credit: The Roku Channel)

Andre is Kevin’s over-eager, yet very supportive, assistant. He has no problem going above and beyond for his boss and showering him with compliments, even when Kevin isn't the most receptive to hearing them.

Starring as Andre is Space Force actor Ben Schwartz. In addition to the Netflix comedy, he's also been spotted in Parks and Recreations and The Afterparty, and voiced Sonic in the Sonic the Hedgehog films.

Paula Pell as Cynthia

Paula Pell (Image credit: Robert Trachtenberg/NBCUniversal)

Cynthia is Andre's loving mother who doesn't mind lending a helping hand when Kevin and Andre find themselves in some trouble.

Paula Pell spent nearly two decades working on the hit sketch-comedy series Saturday Night Live. Most recently, she's been spotted in Girls5eva and A.P. Bio, and her voice has been heard in Big Mouth playing Barbara Glouberman.

John Cena as Mr. 206

John Cena in Die Hart 2: Die Harter (Image credit: THe Roku Channel)

Mr. 206, a legendary and eccentric stuntman in Hollywood, is a newcomer in the Die Hart universe. He looks to be a key component in helping Kevin at the very least survive.

Playing Mr. 206 is former wrestling star turned-actor John Cena. He's led the way in the DC Universe series Peacemaker, joined the Fast and Furious franchise as Jakob and was featured in The Bubble and Vacation Friends.

You can watch Die Hart 2: Die Harter on The Roku Channel.