Hart to Heart season 2: release date, guests and everything we know about the Kevin Hart talk show

Although Kevin Hart has garnered a reputation in Hollywood as a successful comedian and arguably an even more successful movie star, perhaps people should get to know him as a phenomenal interviewer as well.

After an entertaining first season of Hart to Heart, which saw The Man from Toronto actor sit down with celebrities like Bryan Cranston, John Travolta, Ice Cube and Cameron Diaz, just to name a few, Hart is back interviewing a whole new batch of celebrities from the comforts of his wine cellar.

On tap to unveil a bit of themselves through some open dialogue with Hart are musicians Jay-Z and Saweetie and fellow comedians Chris Rock and Pete Davidson. This list of guests is just the tip of the iceberg and yet we can instantly think of a number of questions we hope the funnyman asks.

Here’s everything we know about Hart to Heart season 2.

Hart to Heart season 2 is set to premiere on Thursday, July 14, on Peacock. The remaining 10 episodes of the season will become available on the streaming service on each of the following Thursdays.

For would-be viewers in the UK, the series should become available on Peacock in the country via Sky TV and NOW TV.

Hart to Heart season 2 premise

Peacock describes the Hart to Heart season 2 premise as the following:

"In season 2 of Hart to Heart, Hart once again sits down with guests ranging from musicians to A-list actors who are leaders and legends in their industries. The one-hour, uncorked interviews take place in Hart’s wine cellar, where Hart and his guests engage in inspiring, insightful and humorous unfiltered conversations."

Additionally, Kevin Hart had this to say about season 2:

"After an incredible first season of Hart to Heart, I couldn’t wait to get back in the chair to have more raw and hilarious conversations with some of the best in the business. There is something special about sitting down with a glass of wine, it brings out honesty and hilarity in guests and delivers real conversations that you won’t get anywhere else."

Hart to Heart season 2 guests

Chris Rock on stage (Image credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Movement Voter Project)

Kevin Hart has quite the lineup this season. For starters, let’s talk about Jay-Z. The legendary musician not only holds the distinct honor of being the rapper with the most Grammy nominations in history, but he’s also a film producer, business mogul and social activist. Oh, and we can’t forget he’s also married to the queen of music, Beyoncé. It will be interesting to see if Hart manages to get the "Encore" hip-hop artist to spill on his life with Bey and her new music due out this summer.

Another famous guest with a famous partner that will be featured this season is Pete Davidson. Although Davidson has certainly gained notoriety for his work on Saturday Night Live, his private life also seems to garner its fair share of attention. That tends to happen when you were once dating Ariana Grande and now are living it up with Kim Kardashian. Since the latter has been so open about their romance on her show The Kardashians, we wonder if he will be the same talking to Hart.

Now we would be remiss if we didn’t mention the fact that Chris Rock is also a guest on this season. While we aren’t sure how much the two men will discuss in terms of the infamous Oscar slap, we do know that watching the incident was awkward for Hart. Hear what he had to say during a Clubhouse conversation.

Other guests this season include Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish), Kristen Stewart (Spencer), Mark Wahlberg (Uncharted), Seth McFarlane (Family Guy), Mike Tyson, Saweetie and Tyler Perry.

Hart to Heart host

Kevin Hart in Hart to Heart season 2 (Image credit: Peacock)

Kevin Hart must be striving to be the busiest man in Hollywood. The Philadelphia native’s meteoric rise to fame off the back of his unique brand of standup comedy has been an incredible one to witness. He’s worked with some of the world’s most sought-after actors and starred in many blockbuster films that have generated millions in theaters. His list of credits include: The Man from Toronto, The Real Husbands of Hollywood, Jumanji, Night School, Ride Along and Think Like a Man.

Hart to Heart season 2 trailer

While an official trailer for Hart to Heart season 2 has not been released, Peacock was kind enough to post a teaser announcement for the season. Check it out.

How to watch Hart to Heart season 2

Hart to Heart is a Peacock Original series. If you’re hoping to catch it when it airs, you will need to have a subscription to Peacock Premium. Currently, the platform offers both ad-free and less costly ad-supported subscriptions.

Those living in the UK should have the opportunity to check out Hart to Heart season 2 by simply utilizing their Sky TV or NOW TV subscriptions. Both options currently grant subscribers access to Peacock content.