Meet the Hijack cast: who's who in the thriller

Ready to meet Idris Elba and the rest of the Hijack cast in the Apple TV Plus drama?

Hijack is a seven-part thriller that takes us aboard a seven-hour flight from Dubai to London that's been taken over by a gang of hijackers.

Playing out across that flight time, this edge-of-your-seat thriller sees our protagonist, professional business negotiator, Sam Nelson, using his skills to try and find a way to save the passengers on board. At the same time, we follow a group of operatives who are investigating the hostage scenario on the ground.

Below, you can find out a little bit more about the Hijack cast so you're all clued up for this pulse-pounding thriller. And if you're looking to stream the new series, don't forget to check out our guide explaining how to watch Hijack.

Hijack cast: Idris Elba as Sam Nelson

Idris Elba as Sam Nelson. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Idris Elba leads the Hijack cast as Sam Nelson, a successful business negotiator who finds himself on a seven-hour flight to London that's taken hostage. When we spoke to him, Elba said described Sam Nelson as 'quite vulnerable and sensitive', but also a character who has 'a lot of guile and a unique sense of dynamics'.

Where else have you seen Idris Elba? Elba needs no introduction to fans of Luther, having played the grizzled detective in the TV show and reprising the role in Luther: The Fallen Sun earlier in the year. He's also starred Beast, The Suicide Squad, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, Pacific Rim, Prometheus, The Office, The Wire, and several MCU movies.

Archie Panjabi as Zahra Gahfoor

Archie Panjabi as Zahra Gahfoor. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Archie Panjabi is on hand as Zahra Gahfoor, a British counterterror officer who is trying to manage the situation from the ground.

Where else have you seen Archie Panjabi? Panjabi is likely best known for The Good Wife, though she's also starred in San Andreas, Departure, Snowpiercer, Blindspot, Shetland, Life on Mars, Grease Monkeys and Silent Witness.

Christine Adams as Marsha Nelson-Smith

Christine Adams as Marsha Nelson-Smith. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Christine Adams plays Sam's ex-wife, Marsha Nelson-Smith. She receives a text from Sam moments before the Wifi is deactivated on the plane alerting her to what's unfolding up in the air.

Where else have you seen Christine Adams? Adams has also featured in The Mandalorian season 3, TRON: Legacy, Batman Begins, Ordinary Joe, Black Lightning, Counterpart, Feed the Beast, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Whole Truth, Terra Nova, Pushing Daisies, and NY-LON.

Max Beesley as DI Daniel O'Farrel

Max Beesley as DI Daniel O'Farrel. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Max Beesley plays DI Daniel Farrel, Marsha's new partner. He helps coordinate the investigation into the hijackers from the ground at Marsha's behest.

Where else have you seen Max Beesley? Beesley has also featured in The Outsider, Suits, Bodies, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, The Midwich Cuckoos, Jamestown, Mad Dogs, Hotel Babylon, and an episode of Homeland.

Jude Cudjoe as Kai

Jude Cudjoe as Kai. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Jude Cudjoe plays Kai, Sam and Marsha's son.

Where else have you seen Jude Cudjoe? Cudjoe has appeared in Halo, Stephen, Doctors and Jungle.

Ben Miles as Robin Allen

Ben Miles as Robin Allen. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Ben Miles plays Captain Robin Allen, the pilot of the hijacked plane.

Where else have you seen Ben Miles? Miles has appeared in Andor, The Capture season 2, Tetris, The Crown, The Last Post, Cold Feet, The Forsyte Saga, Coupling, Dracula, Devils, and The Trial of Christine Keeler, among others.

Eve Myles as Alice Sinclair

Eve Myles as Alice Sinclair. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Eve Myles Alice Sinclair, an air traffic controller who's just one of many people who gets wrapped up in the event.

Where else have you seen Eve Myles? Myles is likely best known for playing Gwen Cooper in the Doctor Who spin-off, Torchwood. She's also starred in Keeping Faith and had roles in We Hunt Together, A Very English Scandal, Victoria, You, Me & Them, Broadchurch, and Belonging.

Neil Maskell as Stuart

Neil Maskell as Stuart. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Neil Maskell plays Stuart, the leader of the gang that takes over Sam's flight.

Where else have you seen Neil Maskell? Maskell has feature in Utopia, Litvinenko, Small Axe, Cleaning Up, Humans, High-Rise, Raised by Wolves, The Mimic, Silent Witness, Casualty and Kill List.

Who else stars in the Hijack cast?

Hijack features even more stars than the actors we've listed above. The show also features:

Kaisa Hammarlund

Harry Michell

Aimée Kelly

Kate Philips

Jack McMullen

Holly Aired

Gretchen Egolf

Jeremy Ang Jones

Mohamed Elsandel

Zora Bishop

Jasper Britton

Hijack is now streaming exclusively on Apple TV Plus. New episodes air on Wednesdays.