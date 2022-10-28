The week in TV and Movies in pictures: October 21-28

The Enola Holmes 2 premiere was just one of many big-screen moments this week.

Here's a collection of the best photographs from the world of TV and movies this week.

Over the last seven days, there has been a range of special screenings and premiere events where huge stars were snapped at premier events around the world, plus we got our very first glimpse of the 15th Doctor.

Best movie and TV pictures of the week...

Rihanna attends the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. (Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty)

The world premiere for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (releasing November 11) took place on October 26, 2022 in LA. Superstar Rihanna was among the many stars in attendance after making headlines for announcing her return to music with "Lift Me Up". The song will be the lead single for the latest Marvel movie, and is the singer's first new track in six years.

Ncuti Gatwa is our next Doctor. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

It was a great week for Doctor Who fans. With The Power of the Doctor finally airing on October 23, outgoing Doctor Jodie Whittaker endured her final battle and regenerated into the 14th Doctor, David Tennant (again), setting a new mystery up for the Doctor Who 60th anniversary next year.

The special will also play host to our next mainline Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa, who will appear in the 60th-anniversary celebration before taking over as Doctor #15 fully for the 2023 holiday special.

Millie Bobby Brown stunned crowds at the Enola Holmes 2 premiere. (Image credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

The premiere for Netflix's upcoming sequel, Enola Holmes 2 took place at the Paris Theatre in New York City on October 27, and lead star Millie Bobby Brown (who plays the titular teen detective) dazzled onlookers alongside her co-star, Henry Cavill.

Newly-crowned King Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) (Image credit: Borja B. Hojas/Getty Images)

This week also marked the end of HBO's House of the Dragon which reached its dramatic climax on October 23 (24 in the UK). Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) put in an appearance at the last episode premiere at Cine Capitol in Madrid, Spain on October 24.

Brendan Fraser received another standing ovation for The Whale at Montclair Film Festival this week. (Image credit: Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

The Whale has been receiving rave reviews, with many critics highlighting Brendan Fraser's performance as a particular standout. The film was screened at Montclair Film Festival in New Jersey this week, and Fraser was on-hand for a Q&A with Stephen Colbert on October 23, where he received another standing ovation for his turn as the lead character, Charlie.

Eddie Redmayne at the SCAD Savannah screening of The Good Nurse. (Image credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

Netflix's latest true crime hit came in the form of The Good Nurse, a dark crime drama based on the real-life serial killer, Charles Cullen (here played by Eddie Redmayne). The film was shown at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, where Redmayne was presented with the Virtuoso Award.

Henry Cavill addressed his return to the DCEU. (Image credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Henry Cavill also made plenty of headlines this week after making his return as Superman in Black Adam. Here he is discussing his return as well as The Witcher, and Enola Holmes 2 in a conversation with Josh Horowitz for a live edition of Happy Sad Confused (opens in new tab).

A special screening for The Son saw co-stars Laura Dern and Hugh Jackman reunite at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City. (Image credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern were all smiles pictured together at the Sony Pictures Classics & Cinema Society's special screening of The Son at New York's Crosby Street Hotel on October 24.

Image 1 of 2 Peter Capaldi. (Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images ) Jessica Raine. (Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty )

Peter Capaldi and Jessica Raine were in London on October 25 for the global premiere of the new Prime Video exclusive, The Devil's Hour, a twisty psychological thriller that's now available to stream.

Bros director Nicholas Stoller and stars Luke Macfarlane and Billy Eichner (L-R). (Image credit: Dave Benett/WireImage via Getty)

Finally, LGBTQ+ romantic comedy Bros also received a special screening ahead of the movie's UK release on October 28, and the stars were clearly very happy to be at the Picturehouse Central in London.