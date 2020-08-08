Barcelona vs. Napoli live stream: How to watch the UEFA Champions League online

Lionel Messe and Diego Demme go at it in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 match.

Barcelona hosts Napoli on Aug. 8 in the second leg of the last 16 in the Champions League. After a draw in the first leg, both teams will be confident going into the tie. Barcelona are not playing to the very high standards they have set in previous years so can Napoli spring an upset, and where can you see the action unfold?

Please read on.

After the first leg in Naples where the teams drew 1-1, courtesy of goals from Dries Mertens for the Italian side and Antoine Griezmann for the team from Spain this game is delicately poised.

Napoli finished the Italian domestic season in seventh spot, 21 points behind the champions, Juventus. They have some talented players such as Kalidou Koulibaly, Jose Callejon, Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne. Still, hey can be very inconsistent, which must be so frustrating for their fans.

Barcelona finished second in their domestic league, finishing behind arch-rivals, Real Madrid. There is quite a bit of unrest at the club currently with speculation of a management change to happen and some players leaving the club. But when you have players such as Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and the young sensation, Ansu Fati you always have a chance no matter who you are playing.

Juventus beat Lyon 2-1 on Friday in their second-leg match. That tied the aggregate 2-2 — but Lyon advances by having scored more goals on the road.

In Friday's other game, Man City beat Real Madrid 2-1 and advanced on its 4-2 aggregate score.

That means Lyon and Man City will face off in the quarterfinals.

Progression to the knockout stages

Napoli finished second in their group behind Liverpool. Napoli defeated Liverpool at home and drew at Anfield which shows again, just on their day how good they can be. They were undefeated in the group against as mentioned Liverpool, Red Bull Salzburg and Genk.

Barcelona also was undefeated in the group stage, winning four games and drawing two in topping their group that contained Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and Slavia Prague, so a group with good quality.

Which team will get to the quarter-finals? No doubt, at home Barcelona will be favourites, but I have a feeling that Napoli will spring a surprise and get through to the next round which will compound the frustrations being felt at the Catalan side. One thing for sure, it will be a fascinating watch.

How to watch Barcelona vs. Napoli in the United States

You've got a few options for watching Barcelona and Napoli in the Champions League if you're in the United States. The game is on at 3 p.m Eastern on CBS Sports Network, CBS All Access, and TUDN.

If you're going the traditional TV route, CBSSN is available on Hulu with Live TV, fuboTV, AT&T TV Now, and YouTube TV.

If you're going the streaming route, CBS All Access is available on pretty much every device you've got. It runs just $5.99 a month (after a free trial), and for $9.99 a month you can get rid of most advertising on the on-demand content.

How to watch the Champions League if you're on the road

If you're going to find yourself outside of your home market this weekend but still want to watch the UEFA Champions League games, a VPN might be just the ticket. With it you'll be able to route all your network traffic through your home country — which is the next best thing to actually being there.

And a free trial makes the whole thing that much easier.