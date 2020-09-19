Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley: How to watch UFC Fight Night Vegas 11 from anywhere

Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley headlines UFC Fight Night Vegas 11 as these two top ranked fighters collide in the octagon. Both men are coming off losses, but because they are both ranked in the top five, a big win could be all you need to be back in a title fight.

You can see who comes away victorious and ready for Usman or Burns in Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley in UFC Fight Night Vegas 11 exclusively on ESPN Plus (ESPN+) or as part of the Disney Bundle.

When is UFC Fight Night Vegas 11: Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley?

UFC Fight Night: Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley is broadcasting on Saturday, September 19 from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas. This Fight Night Main Card is available on ESPN+, with the Prelims starting at 5 p.m. Eastern time and the Main Card beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The U.K. broadcast will be on BT Sport, with the Prelims starting at 10 p.m. British time and the Main Card beginning at 1 a.m. British time.

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley in the U.S.

You can watch the entire UFC Fight Night: Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley exclusively on ESPN+. A subscription to the sports streaming service will get you the entire event, including the main event between Covington and Woodley. ESPN+ includes lots of live sports, when live sports are in action of course, and a large collection of past UFC fights on ESPN+ too.

You can also get Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley and all the other sports from ESPN+ as part of the Disney Bundle . Fans get something for the whole family with movies and magic from Disney+, the hottest TV shows and originals on Hulu, and exclusive sports on ESPN+ for one low price.

UFC Fight Night Vegas 11: Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley — The Main Event Preview

UFC FIGHT NIGHT SCHEDULE AND FIGHT CARD All times shown are Eastern time. • Prelims 5 p.m., ESPN+ • Main Card 8 p.m., ESPN+ The full event fight card • Colby Covington (15-2) vs. Tyron Woodley (19-5-1) • Donald Cerrone (36-15) vs. Niko Price (14-4) • Khamzat Chimaev (8-0) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (31-13) • Johnny Walker (17-5) vs. Ryan Spann (18-5) • Mackenzie Dern (8-1) vs. Randa Markos (10-9-1) • Kevin Holland (18-5) vs. Darren Stewart (12-5) Prelims • Mirsad Bektic (13-3) vs. Eduardo Garagorri (13-1) • Mayra Bueno Silva (6-1) vs. Mara Pomero Borella (12-8) • Jordan Espinosa (15-7) vs. David Dvorak (18-3) • Jessica-Rose Clark (9-6) vs. Sarah Alpar (9-5) • Journey Newson (9-2) vs. Randy Costa (5-1) • Andrew Ewell (16-6) vs. Irwin Rivera (10-5) • Darrick Minner (24-11) vs. T.J. Laramie (12-3) • Tyson Nam (19-11-1) vs. Jerome Rivera (10-2)

Colby “Chaos” Covington (15-2) is the second ranked Welterweight fighter, and he’s coming off of only the second loss in his career. Covington lost to Kamaru Usman in a fight for the UFC Welterweight Championship at UFC 245 in December of 2019. In what was a highly anticipated fight, Usman injured and overwhelmed Covington and knocked him out in the fifth round.

Now Covington looks to rebound against a fighter that he first targeted over two years ago. He was briefly the Interim Welterweight Champion while Tyron Woodley held the title, but a surgery kept Covington from fighting Woodley, and saw him stripped of that title.

Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley (19-5-1) is the fifth ranked Welterweight fighter, and this former champion would love to work back up for another title fight. Woodley was the UFC Welterweight champ from July 2016 to March 2019, when he lost the belt to current champion Kamaru Usman.

Woodley has an amazing fight resume, with wins over Darren Till, Stephen Thompson, and Robbie Lawler to name a few. However, he’s coming off of back to back losses, after Gilbert Burns won a unanimous decision over him this May.

The Fight Night has another fight that is building buzz, as Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone will take on Niko “The Hybrid” Price immediately before the main event.

Where can I watch Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley in the U.K.?

UK fight fans can watch UFC Fight Night Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley live stream on BT Sport1. You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see UFC Fight Night events along with Premier League football and tons of other sports.

You can watch the BT Sport Pass coverage live stream of Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley begins at 10 p.m. BST. The main event takes over at 1 a.m. BST.

How to watch UFC Fight Night Vegas 11: Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley live stream

UFC Fight Night: Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley will be available to stream in the U.S. via the ESPN app. You’ll use the same app for this event, whether you are watching using ESPN+ or a Live TV streaming login for the ESPN channel. ESPN+ is the exclusive U.S. home of UFC pay per view events , including the next big pay per view of UFC 253 Adesanya vs. Costa on Sept. 25.

In the U.K., UFC Fight Night: Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website. The apps can also be used with Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay to watch on your big screen.

How much will UFC Fight Night: Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley live stream cost?