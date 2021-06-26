Gane vs. Volkov live stream: How to watch UFC Fight Night Vegas 30 from anywhere

Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov live stream is a colossal heavyweight matchup between two knockout kings, and MMA fans are pumped to learn how to watch UFC Fight Night Vegas 30 online today. Gane is the undefeated rising star that is considered the future of the division in the UFC. Volkov has earned the nickname “Drago” as a strong, fierce and cold fighting machine. Only one will win, and they’re sure to call for a title fight against the winner of Ngannou vs. Lewis 2 next.

You can see these big boys brawl in Diryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov in UFC Fight Night Vegas 30 on ESPN Plus (ESPN+) , or as part of the Disney Bundle.

When is UFC Fight Night Vegas 30: Gane vs. Volkov?

UFC Fight Night Vegas 30: Gane vs. Volkov is broadcasting on Saturday, June 26 from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas. Fight Night Vegas 30 is available exclusively on ESPN+, with the Prelims starting at 1 p.m. Eastern time and the Main Card beginning at 4 p.m. Eastern.

The U.K. broadcast will be on BT Sport, with the Prelims starting at 6 p.m. British time and the Main Card beginning at 9 p.m. British time.

How to watch UFC Fight Night Vegas 30: Gane vs. Volkov in the U.S.

You can watch the entire UFC Fight Night Vegas 30: Gane vs. Volkov on ESPN+. A subscription to the sports streaming service will get you the entire event, including the main event between Gane and Volkov. ESPN+ includes lots of live sports, when live sports are in action of course, and a large collection of past UFC fights on ESPN+ too.

You can also get Gane vs. Volkov and all the other sports from ESPN+ as part of the Disney Bundle . Fans get something for the whole family with movies and magic from Disney+, the hottest TV shows and originals on Hulu, and exclusive sports on ESPN+ for one low price.

UFC Fight Night Vegas 30: Gane vs. Volkov — The Main Event Preview

UFC FIGHT NIGHT SCHEDULE AND FIGHT CARD All times shown are Eastern time. • Prelims 1 p.m., ESPN+ • Main Card 4 p.m., ESPN+ The full event fight card • Ciryl Gane (8-0) vs. Alexander Volkov (33-8) • Tanner Boser vs. Ovince Saint Preux • Raoni Barcelos vs. Timur Valiev • Andre Fili vs. Daniel Pineda • Tim Means vs. Nicolas Dalby • Renato Moicano vs. Jai Herbert Prelims • Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Danilo Marques • Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Michel Prazeres • Warlley Alves vs. Jeremiah Wells • Marcin Prachnio vs. Ike Villanueva • Julia Avila vs. Julija Stoliarenko • Charles Rosa vs. Justin Jaynes • Yancy Medeiros vs. Damir Hadzovic

Ciryl “Bon Gamin” Gane (8-0) is the third ranked heavyweight contender, and this undefeated fighter has only been in the UFC for less than two years. Gane scored a Performance of the Night bonus win, a knockout of Junior dos Santos and a unanimous decision win of Jairzinho Rozenstruik. A victory in this match between two top-five ranked heavyweights could put him in position for a heavyweight title fight after Francis Ngannou’s next defense.

The UFC heavyweight division is very crowded at the top with big names and bigger talent. UFC President Dana White has said that Derrick Lewis will get the next shot at the title in a rematch with Ngannou. After that, the most obvious next men up will be Stipe Miocic, who lost the title earlier this year, Jon Jones, who moved up from light heavyweight, and the winner of this fight. Gane was the heavyweight champion in a smaller promotion earlier in his career, so a win here would make him an appealing option, especially if UFC can’t come to an agreement on pay for Jones.

Alexander “Drago” Volkov (33-8) is the fifth ranked contender in the heavyweight division, and this big Russian MMA fighter wants to add to his already impressive UFC resume. Volkov has been a winner and champion in M-1 and Bellator promotions, and he is 7-2 in the UFC. He is 3-1 in the Main Event slot with wins over Alistair Overeem, Stefan Struve and Fabricio Werdum.

Volkov’s only two losses were to quality opponents and he fought both Derrick Lewis and Curtis Blaydes well, but he fell just short in both fights. Now riding a two fight win streak, Volkov is ready to prove that he is the one tested and ready for the winner of Ngannou vs. Lewis 2.

Where can I watch Gane vs. Volkov in the U.K.?

UK fight fans can watch UFC Fight Night Vegas 30 Gane vs. Volkov live stream on BT Sport1. You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see UFC Fight Night events along with Premier League football and tons of other sports.

You can watch the BT Sport Pass coverage live stream of Gane vs. Volkov begins at 6 p.m. BST. The main event takes over at 9 p.m. BST.

How to watch UFC Fight Night Vegas 30: Gane vs. Volkov live stream

UFC Fight Night Vegas 30: Gane vs. Volkov will be available to stream in the U.S. via the ESPN app. You’ll use the same app for this event, whether you are watching using ESPN+ or a Live TV streaming login for the ESPN channel. ESPN+ is the exclusive U.S. home of UFC pay per view events , including the next big pay per view of UFC 264 Poirier vs. McGregor 3 on July 10.

In the U.K., UFC Fight Night Vegas 30: Gane vs. Volkov will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website. The apps can also be used with Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay to watch on your big screen.

How much will UFC Fight Night Vegas 30: Gane vs. Volkov live stream cost?