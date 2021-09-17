How to watch 49ers vs. Eagles NFL week two game

It’s week two of the NFL season, so it’s a bit premature to really call the San Francisco 49ers vs. Eagles Philadelphia Eagles game a battle of the undefeateds seeing as half the league is 1-0, but both teams are coming into the game following nice wins to start their season. This east coast/west coast matchup will take place on Sept. 19 at 1 p.m. ET on Fox.

With the game taking place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, it’ll be an early morning wake-up call for 49ers fans, but here is how you can watch the 49ers vs. Eagles game this weekend.

49ers vs. Eagles matchup preview

This matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles is a rematch of an early regular season game from 2020 out in California, which the Eagles won 25-20. However, the teams that will play Sunday in Philadelphia are completely different from what they were a year ago.

In the case of the 49ers, they suffered a myriad of injuries in 2020 and were missing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and star defensive end Nick Bosa against the Eagles. Both are back this season and have many believing that the 49ers can be contenders in the very competitive NFC West.

Early results were pretty good, as the 49ers won their first game against the Detroit Lions, in Detroit, 41-33. The game wasn’t as close as the score indicates. The Niners were up 41-17 with less than two minutes to go before surrendering a pair of last second touchdowns that brought things to 41-33. Prior to that, Garoppolo looked in command of the offense; they found another potential diamond in the rough running back in Elijah Mitchell, who ran for 104 yards and a touchdown; Deebo Samuel and George Kittle put up big receiving numbers; and the defense registered three sacks, including one from Bosa, and had an interception returned for a touchdown.

The only negative (besides the late surge by the Lions) was that starting running back Raheem Mostert was injured for the season. Mitchell filled in well during the Lions game, but now they'll have to see if he can do it again when a team prepares for him to be the lead back.

Things are certainly different in Philadelphia as well. Most notably, former first-round pick Carson Wentz was traded in the offseason and Jalen Hurts is now the starting quarterback. And at least in terms of the offensive line, the Eagles were almost as banged up as the 49ers last year, starting 14 different o-line combinations throughout the season. In addition, a brand new coaching staff led by Nick Sirianni was hired. Few knew what to expect from the Eagles.

In their first game at Atlanta, they surprised many with a dominating 32-6 win. Hurts had 264 passing yards and three touchdowns, with an additional 62 yards on the ground; 2020 Heisman winner and 2021 first-round pick Devonta Smith had 71 yards and his first NFL touchdown in his debut; and the defense kept the Falcons out of the end zone and to just 260 yards of total offense.

This will be the first real test for both teams in this young season. For the 49ers, early east coast games are always tough for those from the west coast. The Eagles, meanwhile, will look to prove that it wasn’t just a bad Atlanta team they beat and that they are the real deal this season.

The oddsmakers currently have the 49ers a 3.5 road favorites over the Eagles.

How to watch 49ers vs. Eagles in the U.S.

The 49ers vs. Eagles game will be part of Fox’s 1 p.m. ET slate of games on Sept. 19, with Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth calling the game. 506Sports.com has released the coverage map for all of the NFL’s week two action, showing what markets will be able to watch the game on their local Fox station.

If you are in one of the markets carrying the 49ers vs. Eagles, you will be able to watch the game if you have a traditional cable/satellite pay-TV subscription, a TV antenna or a subscription to live TV streaming services Fubo TV , Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Subscribers to any of these services can also use their login credentials to watch the game through the Fox Sports app from anywhere. However, Fox does not currently have a streaming option for its live NFL coverage.

If you can’t watch the game live, however, and want to see it in its entirety, NFL Game Pass is an option. The $100 (one-time fee) service allows U.S. subscribers to access full TV broadcasts or condensed versions just featuring the plays on-demand.

How to watch 49ers vs. Eagles in the U.K.

U.K. NFL fans will be able to watch the 49ers vs. Eagles game via Sky Sports’s NFL channel, with the coverage starting at 5 p.m. BST.

NFL Game Pass is also an option, as international subscribers to the service are not only able to access on-demand versions of the game, but watch the games live.

How to watch 49ers vs. Eagles from anywhere

There is a universal alternative to the above mentioned options that can be used to watch the 49ers vs. Eagles game, as well as practically any other sporting or TV program, a virtual private network (VPN). A VPN is designed to route network traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country, allowing viewers to watch content on an encrypted feed over a computer.