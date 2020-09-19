If you’re looking to learn how to watch Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami CF online, you’ve come to the right place. With the regular season slate coming to a close, MLS fans will want one last glimpse of two of the up-and-coming organizations in this ever-expanding league.

Luckily for you, access to the match is available through one easy-to-use streaming service.

Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami CF kicks off on Saturday, September 19 at 7 p.m. The game is being held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. You don't need a ticket to see this game, because you can watch Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami CF online on ESPN Plus (ESPN+).

How to watch Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami CF online:

Not only is the Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami CF matchup available on ESPN+, but most regular-season MLS matches are available to stream through the service as well. To gain access to ESPN+, you pay $5.99 a month to open up an entire catalog of exclusive content.

For those looking to consolidate their streaming services into one all-inclusive plan, look no further than the ESPN+ Bundle. By signing up for this streaming plan, you gain access to three of the most coveted streaming services at a discounted rate. For only $12.99 per month, subscribers can access ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu — Three of the most expansive streaming platforms on the market. Better yet, that $12.99 per month price tag is about six dollars less than the cost of the three individual subscriptions without this bundle.

When you sign up for ESPN+, you’re getting a lot more than just a live streaming service. ESPN+ is unique compared with its competitors in that it opens up live coverage of sporting events in addition to premium digital content and articles on the ESPN website.

What to watch for in the Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami CF match:

This meeting between two rising organizations, Atlanta United and Inter Miami CF, truly exemplifies the discrepancy between the MLS’ conferences. Every team in the Western Conference has at least 11 points on the season while the Eastern Conference is home to five teams at 11 points or fewer.

Atlanta United was established in 2017 and shares a home with the Atlanta Falcons. They are clutching onto the No. 10 spot heading into a jam-packed Saturday slate. With a balanced plan of attack that’s seen many rotating players making an impact, Argentinian midfielder Ezequiel Barco has stood out the most.

Barco’s 26 shots and three assists lead his team as one of the most involved players during the course of the season. However, the 21-year-old in his third year with the club hasn’t made much of an impact in either of the two previous meetings with Inter Miami CF.

In his first MLS season with Inter Miami, Scottish midfielder Lewis Morgan is still getting adjusted to his team and the league’s style. That didn’t stop him from dominating in the previous match with Atlanta United, scoring each of his team’s two goals during the first half on September 9. Midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro controlled the ball as he crossed into enemy territory, setting Morgan up for the first score of the game 28 minutes in. Just 10 minutes later, Morgan found himself set up for a contested shot despite a leaping effort from the opposing goalie.

After tying in the first match and losing in the second, both times to an underdog in Inter Miami, Atlanta United seeks a moral victory as their season comes to a close.