How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich live online in the Bundesliga

Florian Wirtz (right) and Bayer Leverkusen fight for the top spot in the Bundesliga on Dec. 19.

Bayer Leverkusen are currently sitting pretty at the top of the Bundesliga league, but they’ve got so much riding on this decisive match on Dec. 19. They face Bayern Munich in a top-of-the-table clash for first place in the Bundesliga before the season continues in 2021.

Bayer Leverkusen only leads the league by one point, so they will need a decisive victory to stop Bayern Munich overtaking them. Bayer Leverkusen are currently unbeaten this season, and simply can’t afford to end that run against Bayern Munich. Bayer Leverkusen goes into the match ever so slightly in the lead on 8-4-0, with 28 points overall.

Bayern Munich have been no less successful so far, though. Two goals from Robert Lewandowski saw them claim a great come-from-behind victory over Wolsfburg on Dec. 16. They’ve also qualified for the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League, and will face Italian side S. S. Lazio next year. Bayern Munich go into this match against Bayer Leverkusen on 8-3-1 with 27 points overall.

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich will be a great match to catch from the final weekend of the Bundesliga. So, here’s how you can watch it.

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich in the U.S.

The Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich match is exclusive to ESPN+ in the US, which means you’ll need to have an active ESPN+ subscription in order to tune in.

ESPN+ costs $5 a month or $50 across the year. You can get it as a standalone subscription or as part of the Disney Bundle along with Disney+ and Hulu. Subscribing to the Disney Bundle will get you access to everything on ESPN+ as well as Disney+ and Hulu, so you’ll get a great entertainment package for the whole family.

The game starts in the U.S. at 12:30 p.m.

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich in the UK

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich will be shown exclusively on BT Sport in the UK.

You can sign up directly at the BT Sport website , and then watch on most streaming devices like your PlayStation, Xbox, smart TVs, mobiles or tablets on the BT Sport app.

You can also watch Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich on BT Sport via the Sky Now TV Sky Sports pass on NOW TV. You can choose between two different Sky Now TV Sky Sports passes , including a Day Pass for £9.99 or a Month Pass for £33.99 per month.

Kick-off in the UK is 5:30 p.m. on Saturday December 19.