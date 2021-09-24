How to watch Bears vs. Browns NFL week 3 game

The NFL week three game between the Chicago Bears and the Cleveland Browns will mark the highly-anticipated debut of one player, and the long-awaited return of another, in addition to all the usual fanfare of earning an always needed win.

The Bears vs. Browns game is one of nine 1 p.m. matchups for NFL’s week three, among which also include enticing options like the Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans and the New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots. Check out 506sports.com to see what games are available in your area, but nearly half the country who tune into Fox’s early game will see Bears vs. Browns.

Here is everything that you need to know about this week’s Bears vs. Browns game.

Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns matchup preview

Whenever a team drafts a quarterback in the first round, the question immediately becomes how long until he winds up making his first start. For the Chicago Bears and their 2021 first-round draft pick Justin Fields, the answer is week three of the 2021 NFL season.

Even though it’s Fields’ first official start, it won’t be his first NFL regular season action, as he played in the Bears week two win over the Cincinnati Bengals after original starter Andy Dalton went down with an injury. Fields struggled while in the game, throwing for only 60 yards and a pick and rushing for 31 yards, while the Bears defense was the driving force in the win, grabbing three interceptions, including returning one for a touchdown.

Dalton is still on the mend, so it will be interesting to see what Fields can do with a full week preparing as the starter. Can he spark a passing game that has been anemic to start the 2021 NFL season? Can he escape against a tough Browns pass rush behind an offensive line that has given up six sacks in two games? Or will he need another strong outing from his defense to keep them in the game?

A Browns star is also making his 2021 debut in week three, as wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will return to play for the first time since tearing his ACL on Oct. 25 last season. The All-Pro wide receiver will be a welcome addition back to the Browns offense as another dynamic weapon.

Of course the Browns offense hasn’t exactly been struggling, they’ve average 30 points per game through the first two weeks. The running game has been strong with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt toting the football, while quarterback Baker Mayfield has been playing well, despite only having a lone touchdown pass and two interceptions this year (one of the interceptions in week two was one of his only two incomplete passes).

The pass rush I mentioned earlier hasn’t gotten home as much as many thought they might early in the season (just three sacks in two games), but with talented defenders like Myles Garrett, Malik Jackson and Jadeveon Clowney leading the way, it’s likely more a question of when, not if.

Both teams are entering their week three game with a record of 1-1, but it is Cleveland who is a 7 point favorite.

How to watch Bears vs. Browns

The Bears vs. Browns game will take place at 1 p.m. ET on Fox Sunday, Sept. 26. Fox is available in all local U.S. TV markets and on all traditional cable/satellite pay-TV providers, or can be received via a TV antenna. Consumers subscribed to the Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV live streaming services can also tune into their local Fox stations to watch the game. Again, check out 506sports.com to confirm what 1 p.m. NFL week three game will be available on your local Fox station.

If you’re not able to be in front of your TV at kickoff or any other point of the Bears vs. Browns game, then anyone who subscribes to pay-TV or live TV streaming services can use their login information to watch the game online via Foxsports.com.

Another option to catch up with the game is to be a subscriber to NFL Game Pass. This subscription service ($100, but lasts until July 31, 2022), does not allow U.S. viewers to watch live games (international viewers can), but it does offer the full broadcasts on-demand upon their conclusion, as well as a condensed version of the game that only shows the plays.

Then of course there is a VPN, or virtual private network, which will allow anyone from just about anywhere to watch live broadcasts. A VPN is designed to route network traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country, allowing viewers to watch content on an encrypted feed over a computer.