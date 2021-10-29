How to watch Buccaneers vs Saints NFL week 8 game

The initial intrigue of a Buccaneers vs Saints game from 2020 of Tom Brady playing Drew Brees is unfortunately gone (hope you’re enjoying retirement Drew), but this is still a divisional rivalry between the two best teams in the NFC South and Tom Brady hasn’t gone anywhere, so still plenty of reasons to watch.

Tampa Bay will take on New Orleans this Sunday, Oct. 31, at 4:25 p.m. ET as Fox’s game of the week, though there are some other exciting games taking place in week eight, including Titans vs Colts, Steelers vs Browns, Cowboys vs Vikings on Sunday Night Football and Giants vs Chiefs on Monday night.

Read on for a brief preview of the matchup, as well as how you will be able to watch the Buccaneers vs Saints.

Buccaneers vs Saints matchup preview

While Father Time still works out how to beat Tom Brady, arguably the greatest quarterback of all time continues to dominate the league at age 44. The seven-time Super Bowl Champion and three-time MVP is off to one of his best starts ever, throwing for 2,275 yards, 21 touchdowns and only three interceptions in his first seven games. He also has the Bucs near the top of the NFC standings with a 6-1 record.

Of course, it helps that he has one of the best offensive arsenals in his career. Wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans have already combined for more than 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns on the season, while running back Leonard Fournette has 635 total yards (413 rushing, 222 receiving) on the season. The Bucs are also expected to get tight end Rob Gronkowski back in week eight, who has always been a favorite target of Brady, particularly in the red zone. They are likely to be missing receiver Antonio Brown, however, who is listed as doubtful with a sprained ankle.

The Bucs defense is also pulling its weight, particularly against the run; they have the best run defense in the entire league, allowing only an average of 67.4 yards per game. Their pass defense has been more suspect (due in large part because of injuries), ranking in the bottom half of the league with 264.7 yards per game. Still, the Bucs are a top 10 defense in yards per game overall.

Unfortunately for the Saints, their strengths at the moment don’t match up well against the Bucs. The Saints' best player on offense is definitely running back Alvin Kamara, but he could be in for a tough day against Tampa Bay’s run defense. He may get some relief though in the form of Mark Ingram, who the Saints acquired via trade from the Houston Texans.

Meanwhile, the Saints passing game hasn’t been that strong, at least in terms of yardage. Quarterback Jameis Winston has less than half the passing yards that Brady has (1,114 yards), though he has thrown 13 touchdowns and has protected the ball, only throwing three interceptions. There might be a little extra motivation for Winston this week to perform, however, as he was previously the top draft pick of Tampa Bay and this will be his first start against his former team.

Of course Winston and the passing game haven’t been helped by the fact that the Saints’ best receiver, Michael Thomas, has been out for the entire season and that doesn’t look like it will change this week.

What’s been the driving force for the Saints this season has been their defense, which is seventh in yards per game (331.5) and second in points per game (16.8) allowed. Can they slow down Tom Brady? Time will tell.

The Buccaneers are currently 5.5 point favorites on the road.

How to watch Buccaneers vs Saints in the U.S.

As the nationally televised late afternoon game, practically the entire country will get Fox’s broadcast of Buccaneers vs Saints; here’s 506Sports.com’s NFL broadcast map just in case you want to check. Also, if the broadcast sounds a little different this week don’t worry (or be happy), as Joe Buck will be on the call for Game 5 of the World Series, meaning Joe Davis will partner with Troy Aikman for this game.

Fox is one of the four major networks, with local stations in essentially every TV market in the U.S. That means that the channel, and therefore the Buccaneers vs Saints game, is available to anyone with a traditional cable/satellite pay-TV subscription, a TV antenna that receives the local Fox station or a subscription to a live TV streaming service carrying Fox, which includes FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

If you have either a pay-TV or live TV streaming service subscription, you also have the ability to watch the Buccaneers vs Saints via the Watch Fox Sports app or on FoxSports.com.

Can’t watch the game live, an on-demand broadcast of the game is available for NFL Game Pass subscribers. This service costs $100 flat (subscription lasts until July 31, 2022) and provides the full game broadcast on-demand following its completion, as well as a condensed version of the game that just features the plays.

How to watch Buccaneers vs Saints from anywhere in the world

If you have found yourself outside of an area showing the Buccaneers vs Saints game, be it in the U.S. or anywhere in the world, a virtual private network (VPN) can be the tool you need to watch the game live.

A virtual private network allows you to route all of your internet traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country. The one caveat here is that you need to be able to trust your VPN provider, because all of your traffic — encrypted as well as unencrypted — is going to be going through that VPN. For that, we've long been fans of ExpressVPN.