How to watch Cardinals vs Browns NFL week six game

Typically in recent years, a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns would not be something fans would be clamoring to watch, but this isn’t your typical Cardinals vs Browns game.

The Arizona Cardinals are the only undefeated team left in the NFL, while the Cleveland Browns are looking to make their second-straight playoff appearance, and many pundits expect them to do it. This is why their 4 p.m. ET game on Oct. 17 on Fox could draw plenty of eyeballs.

So how can you tune in? Read on for a quick matchup preview and how to watch Cardinals vs Browns this weekend.

Cardinals vs Browns matchup preview

The Arizona Cardinals are 5-0. I repeat, the Arizona Cardinals are 5-0. They are the last team standing between the 1972 Miami Dolphins (the last NFL team to go undefeated in an entire season) from popping the champagne. The 5-0 start is the best for the Cardinals since they moved to Arizona in 1988.

They’ve been an offensive power house so far this season, ranking sixth in the NFL in yards been game (413.2) and fourth in points per game (31.4); they’ve only had one game where they didn’t score at least 31 points, which was their most recent game against the San Francisco 49ers, a divisional rival.

It’s been a real sharing of the wealth as well for the team. Quarterback Kyler Murray has 1,512 passing yards and 10 touchdowns on the season, and while only seven players have caught passes on the entire team, all four starting wide receivers have more than 250 yards each on the season, and tight end Maxx Williams and running back Chase Edmonds have 193 and 159 yards receiving, respectively. Edmonds also has 270 yards rushing to go along with his backfield partner James Conner’s 201 rushing yards.

One point of note, Maxx Williams was placed on injured reserve recently, but the Cardinals just traded for Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz to replace him. But no, Cardinals fans, Ertz will not play this weekend.

Over on defense, the Cardinals are in the top half of the entire NFL. They rank 14th in yards per game (353.4) and sixth in points per game (19). However, they will be without Chandler Jones, who has five sacks this season, for the game against Cleveland.

The Cleveland Browns, meanwhile, are a respectable 3-2, but with both of their losses close games on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. All three of their wins have been pretty convincing though.

Cleveland is following the offensive strategy that helped get them back into the playoffs last season, leaning on their dynamic running back duo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, who combined have rushed for 818 yards and nine touchdowns this season (523 just by Chubb). However, Chubb has been ruled out for the game against Arizona, meaning that Hunt will have to carry the load by himself at least for this week.

That will also likely require quarterback Baker Mayfield to step up a bit. Mayfield has been fine, throwing for 1,240 yards, though he only has four touchdown passes on the season. Part of the reason why the passing game has been struggling is likely due to the fact that Jarvis Landry has only played in two games and Odell Beckham Jr. is still freshly healed from a torn ACL last season.

All of this makes it more important that the Browns defense can hem in Kyler Murray and the rest of the Cardinals offense, something they’ve done against everyone but the Los Angeles Chargers so far this season, as the Browns are fourth in yards per game (298.8). They have just the kind of player who can do it too, as Myles Garrett has already amassed seven sacks on the year.

Even with the Cardinals being undefeated, they are underdogs on the road to Cleveland, who is favored by 3.5 points.

How to watch Cardinals vs Browns in the U.S.

CBS has the double-header for week six, so that means with the Cardinals and Browns playing on Fox, it will only be available in select markets rather than to most of the country. The Arizona and Cleveland markets will definitely have the game, but you can check to see if your area will feature it on 506Sports.com .

If it will be airing on your local Fox station, anyone with either a traditional cable/satellite pay-TV subscription or one for a live TV streaming service including Fubo TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV can tune in to the game. People with a TV antenna can also receive their local station’s broadcast signal of the game.

Subscribers to either a traditional pay-TV or live TV streaming subscription can also use their login credentials to watch the game through the Fox Sports app or its website.

If you won’t be able to watch the Cardinals vs Browns game live, NFL Game Pass is an option to see the entire game broadcast on-demand. NFL Game Pass is a season-long subscription( (flat $100 fee that lasts until July 31, 2022) that lets fans watch either the full game broadcast or a condensed version featuring just the game action following the completion of the live game.

How to watch Cardinals vs Browns in the U.K.

The NFL is currently hosting its slate of games in London (this week it’s the Miami Dolphins against the Jacksonville Jaguars), but make it a true football (not futbol) day by continuing to watch the Cardinals vs Browns, which will be available for U.K. viewing audiences.

Sky Sports is the home of NFL broadcasts in the U.K. In addition to airing all the primetime games (Thursday, Sunday and Monday Night Football), it offers select games during the Sunday afternoon/evening slate. This week that includes the Chargers vs Ravens at 9:15 p.m. GMT on Sky Sports NFL channel.

NFL Game Pass is also available for international viewers, and unlike the U.S. version, does provide live broadcasts of the games in addition to on-demand replays.

How to watch Cardinals vs Browns from anywhere in the world

If none of those options are available or work for you, don’t worry, there’s a way to watch NFL action from anywhere in the world —a virtual private network. A VPN is designed to route network traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country, allowing viewers to watch content on an encrypted feed over a computer.