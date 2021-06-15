How to watch England vs. Scotland in the Euro 2020 first round

There is, quite literally, nothing quite like when England plays Scotland in football. It's the world's oldest international match. It's a battle on the pitch between the two island neighbors who, long ago, battled in a much more bloody manner.

And when the two teams meet on June 18 at Wembley Stadium in Euro 2020, the national flags will be flying once more.

It'll be the second Euro 2020 match for both squads. England opened with a 1-0 over Croatia at Wembley on June 13. Scotland, meanwhile, hosted the Czech Republic a day later and never recovered after the Czechs opened with a 50-yard shot that caught the Scottish keeper a good 20 yards off his line. The result was a disappointing 2-0 loss.

So not only is Friday's match a matter of national pride for the Scots (as all these matches are for all the teams, of course), it's very much a must-win situation for the Scots, who need points if they want any hope of getting out of the group stage.

After this one, England faces the Czech Republic in their final group match at 3 p.m. Eastern on June 22. Scotland plays Croatia at the same time.

With all that said, here's how to watch England vs. Scotland on Friday, June 18:

How to watch England vs. Scotland in Euro 2020 from the U.S.

If you're in the United States and you're looking to watch England vs. Scotland, you've got it easy. Every Euro 2020 match is either on ESPN, ESPN2, or on ABC. This one in particular is on ESPN proper, starting at 3 p.m. Eastern time. (That's noon on the west coast.

ESPN is available on every major streaming service. That means you've got all sorts of choices, like YouTube TV or Hulu With Live TV. But for our money, we'd recommend taking a look at FuboTV.

There are a couple of reasons for that. First is the FuboTV free trial. So you can take the streaming service out for a test drive before paying anything. Second is that it has a channel lineup that's as competitive as what you get from YouTube TV or Hulu, or even Sling. Third is the price — the basic FuboTV plan is right in line with YouTube TV and Hulu With Live TV.

Plus you'll get your local channels, too. So you'll be covered.

It's worth noting that every single Euro 2020 match also has a second-screen experience on ESPN+. That's the streaming service from ESPN that in addition to having additional Euro 2020 content that's a great addition during live matches, it also has sports that you simply can't find anywhere else in the U.S. (It's also the exclusive home to UFC pay-per-view events.

ESPN+ costs $6.99 a month, or $69.99 a year on its own. But if you're super serious about your sports and entertainment, you need to check out the Disney Bundle, which packages ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ all in one. You can get that for just $13.99 a month, which is about the same as getting all three services for the price of two.

And if you want to take things one step further, tack on Hulu With Live TV. You can get all that together for $72 a month — just $7 more a month than if you were to get Hulu With Live TV on its own. That's tough to beat.

How to watch England vs. Scotland from the UK

If you're in the UK and you're not at the match (they're only letting in around 20,000 supporters) or you're not in your local pub, you'll be able to watch England vs. Scotland on ITV or ITV Hub.

Kickoff is scheduled for 21:00 local time.