How to watch Jaguars vs. Saints NFL preseason game

Week two of the 2021 NFL preseason will wrap things up with a Monday night game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New Orleans Saints at the Superdome on Aug. 23 at 8 p.m. ET. Airing on ESPN, the game will also be a preseason warm up for the broadcast crew of Monday Night Football.

The Jaguars vs. Saints game will be the only game on Monday night, as the rest of the league is set to play over the weekend. A full schedule for week two of the 2021 NFL preseason is available right here.

Get a brief preview of the matchup and storylines for this preseason matchup and how you can watch below.

Jaguars vs. Saints matchup preview

A new era has begun in Jacksonville, headlined by new head coach Urban Meyer and first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Meyer won national championships at Florida and Ohio State in college football, while Lawrence is one of the most highly touted QB prospects in years, but how they adjust to the NFL is going to be a storyline the whole league is excited to see. Both saw their first NFL action in week one of the preseason, a 23-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns; after an early sack, Lawrence seemed to settle into the game. This is a completely different Jaguars team than the one that nearly made it to Super Bowl LII in 2018, but they’re not the only one in this matchup going through major changes.

The Saints have been one of the best teams in the league since the mid-2000s when Drew Brees was their quarterback. But Brees is now retired, so few know what to expect from New Orleans. One of the more intriguing quarterback battles of the preseason is between the Saints’ Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill. Winston had the better statistical performance in week one of the preseason, but it wasn’t a runaway. Hill started the week one game, TBD if Winston gets a chance to start this week. Whoever is the quarterback, he still will have some of the most explosive weapons in the league at his disposal, including Alvin Kamara and (when healthy) Michael Thomas. The Saints defense also looks to have another good year to maybe make up for the absence of Brees.

How to watch the Jaguars vs. Saints preseason game

ESPN will carry the Jaguars vs. Saints game for national TV audiences starting at 8 p.m. on Aug. 23. The worldwide leader in sports is a cable channel, though most traditional cable subscriptions offer it in their packages, but it never hurts to check to make sure yours does. An alternative to traditional cable, vMVPDs that include FuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV also allow subscribers to access ESPN through their services.

Fans in the Jacksonville market will also be able to watch a local broadcast of the game on CBS (check local listings). The Saints will not have a local broadcast for this game, but will be streaming it through their website, NewOrleansSaints.com.

Other streaming options include WatchESPN.com and the WatchESPN app, which requires a subscription to a cable provider or vMVPD with ESPN.

NFL Game Pass is another option for catching all the NFL action. This subscription service ($100 for the service to run up to July 31, 2022) is offering live coverage of all NFL preseason games as well as on-demand replays of games; come the regular season, only replays of the games will be available. With NFL Game Pass, subscribers can highlights on their iPhones and iPads, Android phones and tablets, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

These are all ways to watch if you are U.S. based. If you’re abroad and want to tune in for some football, a virtual private network (VPN) will come in handy. A VPN is designed to route network traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country, allowing viewers to watch content on an encrypted feed over a computer.