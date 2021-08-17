How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals NFL preseason game

Two of the most exciting quarterbacks in the NFL will go head-to-head (at least for a bit) in the week 2 preseason matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals. Patrick Mahomes will lead his Chiefs to Phoenix to take on Kyler Murray and the Cardinals on Friday, Aug. 20.

The Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals game will be one of two NFL preseason games taking place on Aug. 20, the other being the Cincinnati Bengals playing the Washington Football Team. You can see the rest of the 2021 NFL preseason week 2 schedule right here.

Let’s take a look at the matchup and how you can tune in to watch the game.

Chiefs vs. Cardinals matchup preview

For the first time in their young careers, Patrick Mahomes will face off against Kyler Murray. OK, it’s just preseason and the two will likely only play a half at most, but it’s not everyday you get two of the most uniquely talented quarterbacks on the same field.

Since Mahomes has taken over as the Chiefs starting quarterback in 2018, the team has been almost unbeatable. They have gone to the AFC championship game the past three years and the Super Bowl the last two (they won Super Bowl LIV). Expectations are just as high this year. With a reconfigured and hopefully healthy offensive line, as well as the incredible lineup of weapons for Mahomes to make jaw-dropping throws to that includes Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, the biggest question facing the Chiefs this year may be whether anyone can keep up with them.

The Cardinals are similarly offensively-minded. Kyler Murray is one of the most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks in the league and has his own murder’s row of receivers in DeAndre Hopkins, AJ Green, Christian Kirk and highly-touted rookie Rondale Moore. The Cardinals finished 8-8 last year and just missed out on a Wild Card berth, so you can bet that they want to find their way over the hump. It won’t be easy in an NFC West that features the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks, both playoff teams in 2020, and the San Francisco 49ers, whom many expect a bounce back year from.

Preseason games can be a bit vanilla, but hopefully these high-flying offenses can put on some kind of show.

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals

Both of the games on Aug. 20 will be available for national audiences. The Cincinnati Bengals vs. Washington Football Team will air on the NFL Network, while the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals game has an 8 p.m. kickoff on ESPN.

ESPN is one of the golden gooses of cable. Most traditional TV providers offer the network to its subscribers, but be sure to check available channels when picking a service to see if it is included in the base package or part of a premium add-on. ESPN is also available on the major vMVPD services, including Fubo TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

ESPN will also live stream the game through its website and the ESPN app, providing that you are a subscriber to a service that includes ESPN. ESPN Plus, the network’s streaming service, will not be covering any NFL preseason games.

If you’re a Chiefs or Cardinals fan abroad, you can still tune into the ESPN broadcast of the game through a handy virtual private network (VPN). A VPN is designed to route network traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country, allowing viewers to watch content on an encrypted feed over a computer.