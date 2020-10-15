How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves live stream NL Championship Series online

Can Mookie and the Dodgers bats keep them perfect through the Postseason?

MLB fans are excited to have the two best NL teams in the League title match so you have to know how to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves live stream in the National League Championship Series (NLCS) this week. The best team in the Big Leagues face their biggest challenge yet in this MLB Postseason.

Here is how you can watch this NL Championship Series online featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves. You'll even have the option to see this series in 4K HDR with Fubo TV.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves NL Championship Series live stream in the U.S.

UPCOMING DODGERS VS. BRAVES GAMES All times shown are Eastern. Thursday, Oct. 15 • Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves, Game 4, 8 p.m., FS1 Friday, Oct. 16 • Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves, Game 5, 9 p.m., FS1

The Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves NLCS starts on Monday, October 12 from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. All remaining MLB Postseason series will take place at preselected locations instead of home stadiums. At least three of the games in this series will air on FS1, but game 1 will be on Fox.

You can access either Fox or FS1 online on five of the largest live TV streaming services.

YouTube TV is a highly recommended option for fans who want to see every game, and it includes FS1 and Fox for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves. For $65, the service includes TBS so you can also watch the AL Championship Series games. (See all YouTube TV channels .)

Fubo TV includes FS1 and Fox for this series, along with ESPN, NBC, CBS and other channels for more sports action. Fubo TV is also broadcasting all of the NL Championship Series Dodgers vs. Padres live stream games in 4K HDR. All you need is a compatible Fubo 4K setup, and then put on the FS1 4K channel on Fubo.

Just be aware that Fubo no longer includes TBS, so American League fans might be disappointed that they can only watch the NL teams until the World Series. (See all Fubo TV channels .)

Sling TV has FS1 streaming online and many local Fox stations as part of their Blue Plan for only $20 for your first month. You can upgrade to the combined Orange + Blue Plan to get even more games and sports. (See all Sling TV channels.)

Hulu with Live TV and some of the other services offer a variety of free trials. It offers Fox and FS1 along with ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and TBS, but Hulu with Live TV doesn’t have MLB Network. (See all Hulu with Live TV channels.) Meanwhile AT&T TV Now has a plan that can get all the channels, but it will cost you $110 a month.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves NL Championship Series Preview

The Los Angeles Dodgers (43-17) have five wins down and eight wins to go to achieve their goal of a World Series title. The Dodgers were tested a little more in the Division round by the Padres than they were by the Brewers. Still they have yet to lose a single 2020 Postseason game.

Starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw won’t start until game two again this series, so the Dodgers will have Walker Buehler ready to pitch in game one. Keep an eye on first baseman Corey Bellinger, who has 5 runs batted in, a home run and a triple in the three game Division Series.

After getting their first win of the series, the Dodgers bring on Clayton Kershaw in the hopes that the ace is finally healthy and ready to even the series up.

The Atlanta Braves (35-25) are built like a team that can finally beat the Dodgers, with excellent hitting and a take no prisoners attitude. Like the Dodgers, the Braves have swept both series they have played so far.

Catcher Travis d'Arnaud had an amazing NLDS for the Braves, hitting .600 with two home runs, two doubles and seven runs batted in. But to have success against the Dodgers they will need top two starters Max Fried and Ian Anderson to step up against a team they struggled facing in 2019.

Atlanta has announced Bryse Wilson (1-0) a reliver who had two starts during the 2020 season, so they might be hoping he puts up a few good innings and can turn it over to the relivers in the bullpen.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves live stream in the United Kingdom

If you're in the United Kingdom, you can still see lots of postseason baseball action. The Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves live stream NLCS will be on BT Sport ESPN channel starting Monday.

You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see many MLB Playoffs games along with Bundesliga, Premier League football and tons of other sports with a BT Sport Pass.

The Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves on BT Sport Pass will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website. The apps can also be used with Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay to watch on your big screen. Check the BT Sport schedule each day, as games will be on BT Sport 1, BT Sport 2, BT Sport 3 and BT Sport ESPN.

Watch the 2020 MLB Playoffs live stream while you’re traveling

Travel has been locked down for so long that many people are itching to go somewhere new as soon as they can. If that means international travel, it could make it hard to keep up with the baseball and other sports you were watching at home. Geographic limitations don’t have to mean that your streaming subscriptions look like they’ve lost all their value.

A VPN can be an easy way to make things work no matter where you may be. It can also give you security and peace of mind on open WiFi connections, because a VPN protects you against snoopers on any network. Our VPN reviewers consider Express VPN a top option, with a great combination of ease-of-use, speed and security. Plus it comes with well regarded 24/7 technical support.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves live stream in Canada

Canadians who are baseball fans have a great option for live streaming the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves NL Championship Series. Sportsnet Now is a sports streaming service that doesn’t require an expensive cable package, and it has the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves NL Championship Series games as well as other Canadian and U.S. sports events.

The Sportsnet Now app is available for mobile devices, including iPhones, iPads, and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch SportsNet now on TV with their apps for Apple TV, PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. They also support Chromecast. The MLB Playoff games will be on SportsNet, SportsNet1, SportsNetNow and SportsNet360.

Sportsnet Now offers two monthly plans. You can stream the essentials including the full lineup of MLB Playoff games for $20 per month. Otherwise, you can choose their *Now+* package to add more Canadian sports, including hundreds more hockey games, for $28 per month.