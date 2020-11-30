How to watch Man United vs. PSG in the Champions League

Two of the best teams in European football meet this week in a Champions League match. So if you're asking yourself how you can watch PSG versus Manchester United, you've got options. And we've got answers.

The Champions League pits teams from different European leagues against each other in a months-long competition. The first group stage matchdays began in October. The Round of 16 lands February and March, with the finals not scheduled until May 2021. (Meanwhile, all the teams will continue to play in their respective leagues, of course.)

That's what makes this so much fun, though. We get to see the teams play their regular games in their usual countries — and we get to see them play on the road in entirely different circumstances.

So — how to watch Man U and Paris Saint Germain? You've got options.

How to watch Man U vs. PSG from anywhere

If you've already got your usual method of watching Champions League games but aren't where you'd usually be when you watch them, a VPN might be just the ticket to put things back in order. That's a method by which you fire up a little app, route all your network traffic through that app and its servers so that you're effectively back in your home location, then watch the game all you want.

The only trick here is that you need to be able to trust your VPN provider, because all of your network traffic will be going through it. For that, we've long been fans of ExpressVPN.

ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks. And it's a great way to watch all all the Champions League games no matter where you're from — and from anywhere in the world.View Deal

How to watch Man U vs. PSG in the United States

For those of us in the U.S. who want to watch Manchester United vs. Paris Saint-Germain, there are a couple options. The main option will be on CBS All Access. And this is good not just for PSG-Man U, but for all Champions League games. Want to watch Mönchengladbach vs. Internazionale? Have at it. Porto vs. Man City? Done.

In other words if you're in the U.S. and want to watch the Champions League, you'll want a subscription to CBS All Access.

In addition to live sports that you can't watch anywhere else, CBS All Access also is home to new exclusives like The Good Fight, The Twilight Zone, Star Trek: Picard and the excellent Star Trek: Discovery.

CBS All Access runs $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year. That'll include advertising in most of the shows. If you want to get rid of the adverts, it'll be $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. (The annual plans will save you 15 percent.)

CBS All Access is available on most every major streaming platform, including Roku and Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, iPhones and iPads, Android phones and tablets, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, and various smart TVs and gaming systems.

PSG vs. Man U: What you need to know

This group-stage match between Man U and PSG is scheduled for 3 p.m. Eastern time Dec. 2. It's being played at Manchester United's home field of Old Trafford.

Man U (5-1-3) is in the thick of it in the Premier League so far this season. They're currently in eighth place with 16 points earned over nine games. They have three wins, a loss and a draw in their previous five matches (the one blemish being a 1-0 loss to Arsenal.)

Meanwhile, PSG is atop the French Ligue 1. They've played 12 games (8-3-1) and earned 25 points, and have won three of their last five, with the lone loss in a 3-2 match against AS Monaco.