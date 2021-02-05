Manchester United vs. West Ham is one of the hottest matches from the FA Cup's fifth round.

Now in its 140th year, the oldest football competition in the world needs to whittle down the competition to just 8 teams for the quarter-finals in March. There are 8 more matches on their way February 9-11, and Manchester United vs. West Ham might just be the best of the bunch.

Manchester United has performed pretty well in the competition so far. Last round, they saw off Liverpool with a free kick for a 3-2 victory, ending Liverpool’s chances at the trophy this time. With a 1-0 victory over fellow Premier League side, Wolverhampton Wanderers in Round 3, they’re looking like the team to beat in the FA Cup. Manchester United are currently at 2nd place in the Premier League.

West Ham, meanwhile, absolutely thrashed EFL League One side Doncaster Rovers for a 4-0 victory in Round 4. They also ended Stockport County’s hopes back in Round 3, again with a 1-0 win. West Ham currently sits at 5th place in the Premier League.

Here’s how to watch Manchester United vs West Ham in the FA Cup Round 5.

How to watch Manchester United vs. West Ham in FA Cup Round 5 in the U.S.

Like every other Round 5 match, Manchester United vs. West Ham will only be available on ESPN+ in the US. ESPN has had the exclusive broadcast rights to the FA Cup since 2018, and they've committed to bringing every single FA Cup match to US football fans.

All you’ll need to watch Manchester United vs. West Ham in the US is an ESPN+ subscription. ESPN+ access only costs $5.99 a month or $59.99 per year (saving roughly $12 a year).

ESPN+ is available on most major streaming platforms. Currently, it’s available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV. You can also get it on smart TVs and both current and previous generation PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Manchester United vs West Ham kicks off on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 2:30pm EST on ESPN+.

ESPN+ is also available as part of the entertainment package from Disney that also gets you Hulu and Disney+ access. For just $12.99 a month, you get all the sports coverage you could want alongside access to two more huge libraries of on-demand entertainment from Disney and Hulu.

How to watch Manchester United vs. West Ham in FA Cup Round 5 in the UK

Most FA Cup games have been streamed on BT Sport, but luckily the BBC have snatched up the broadcast rights to Manchester United vs. West Ham.

This means catching the match in the UK literally couldn't be easier, as Manchester United vs. West Ham is one of the games being broadcast on both BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

BBC One is broadcast on TV nationwide, and BBC iPlayer is accessible on most iOS and Android devices, smart TVs and games consoles. Access to either is free, so you can catch Manchester United vs. West Ham easily (as long as you're paying your TV license fee).

Manchester United vs. West Ham starts on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 7:30pm GMT on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

FA Cup 5th Round Fixtures

Below is a full schedule of all matches in the 5th Round of the FA Cup, what time they start and where you can watch them in the UK and the US!

Tuesday, February 9

Burnely vs AFC Bournemouth 12:30pm EST on ESPN+ / 5:30pm GMT BT Sport 1

Manchester United vs West Ham 2:30pm EST on ESPN+ / 7:30pm GMT BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Wednesday, February 10

Swansea City vs Manchester City 12:30pm EST ESPN+ / 5:30pm GMT BT Sport 1

Sheffield United vs Bristol City 2:30pm EST ESPN+ / 7:30pm GMT BBC iPlayer

Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion 2:30pm EST ESPN+ / 7:30pm GMT BT Sport 2

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur 3:15pm EST ESPN+ / 8:15pm GMT BT Sport 1

Thursday, February 11

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton 12:30pm EST ESPN+ / 5:30pm GMT BT Sport 1

Barnsley vs Chelsea 3:00pm EST ESPN+ / 8:00pm GMT BBC One and BBC iPlayer