How to watch the FA Cup Round 5

Wolverhampton Wanderers will host Southampton at Molineux Stadium (above) on Feb 11, 2021, in Round 5 of the FA Cup.

Round 5 of the FA Cup continues in February, looking to whittle the competition down to just eight teams for the quarterfinals in March 2021.

This is the 140th edition of the oldest football competition in the world, and we’re down to some of the best teams for the rest of the competition.

Eight more matches will be played in the Round 5 from Feb. 9-11, all to decide who will progress to the quarterfinals in March 2021.

Round 4 of the FA Cup saw a huge shakeup to the competition. Arsenal, historically the most successful team in the competition, were knocked out of the competition by Southampton on January 23 with a shocking 1-0 defeat. Arsenal were the defending champions from last year’s FA Cup, so the trophy could be anyone’s this year.

Here’s how to ensure you won’t miss out on any of the action in Round 5 of the FA Cup.

How to watch the FA Cup 5th Round in the United States

Like every other round of the FA Cup, Round 5 will only be available on ESPN+ in the US. ESPN has had the exclusive broadcast rights to the FA Cup since 2018, and they’ve been broadcasting every single match this season.

So, all you’ll need to watch the fifth round in the US is an ESPN+ subscription. ESPN+ access only costs $5.99 a month or $59.99 per year (saving roughly $12 a year) and will ensure you’ve got FA Cup coverage not only for Round 5 but the rest of the competition too!

ESPN+ is available on most major streaming platforms. Currently, it’s available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV. You can also get it on smart TVs both current and previous generation PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

ESPN+ is also available as part of the massive entertainment package from Disney that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ access. For just $12.99 a month, you get all the sports coverage you could ask for and access to a huge range of entertainment from the House of Mouse and Hulu, too!

How to watch the FA Cup 5th Round in the UK

Despite the fact that the FA Cup is an English football competition, figuring out where to watch the matches you want to watch is always a bit of a headache in the UK. That’s because the broadcast rights are split between BT Sport and the BBC. Now we’re in the 5th round, you’ll be spending most of your time on BT Sport, with only 3 matches playing on BBC One or BBC iPlayer.

BT Sport has the bulk of matches from Round 5, including big teams like Everton v Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Southampton. BT Sport access starts from £25 for a contract-free monthly pass and gets you four channels: BT Sport 1, 2 and 3 and BT Sport ESPN.

This pass lets you watch a huge range of football not only from the FA Cup but also the Champions League and Premier League, as well as select matches from international leagues like the Bundesliga, too. There’s also coverage from the UFC, boxing and cricket, amongst other sports.

You can also install the BT Sport app on NOW TV devices, although their channels are not currently available through any of the four NOW TV passes. Once you’ve added the app to your device, you’ll just need to log into a BT Sport account and from there you’ll have all four BT Sport channels available on NOW TV.

BT Sport is also available in your web browser, on Samsung smart TVs, PlayStation, Xbox, Apple TV, iOS and Android devices, as well as on Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin Media cable TV boxes.

BBC One is broadcast nationwide, and BBC iPlayer is accessible on most devices, smart TVs and games consoles. Access to either is free; as long as you have a TV license, you can catch the three games on the BBC!

A full fixture schedule can be found at the end of this article.

FA Cup 5th Round Full Schedule

Round 5 of the FA Cup runs from February 9-11, and the schedule for the next 8 matches is as follows:

Tuesday, February 9

Burnely vs AFC Bournemouth 12:30pm EST on ESPN+ / 5:30pm GMT BT Sport 1

Manchester United vs West Ham 2:30pm EST on ESPN+ / 7:30pm GMT BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Wednesday, February 10

Swansea City vs Manchester City 12:30pm EST ESPN+ / 5:30pm GMT BT Sport 1

Sheffield United vs Bristol City 2:30pm EST ESPN+ / 7:30pm GMT BBC iPlayer

Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion 2:30pm EST ESPN+ / 7:30pm GMT BT Sport 2

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur 3:15pm EST ESPN+ / 8:15pm GMT BT Sport 1

Thursday, February 11

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton 12:30pm EST ESPN+ / 5:30pm GMT BT Sport 1

Barnsley vs Chelsea 3:00pm EST ESPN+ / 8:00pm GMT BBC One and BBC iPlayer