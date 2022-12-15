The NFL is the most popular sport in the US and fans are eager to get all the latest bits of news, opinions and more about their favorite team (or their hated rival). That's where the NFL Network comes in, as it has been delivering football 24/7 since it launched in 2003.

A specialty cable channel, the NFL Network is all football, all the time. Some of its marque programs include Good Morning Football, NFL Total Access, NFL Gameday, NFL Fantasy Live, NFL The Top 100 and A Football Life. It also features special live broadcasts of the NFL Combine, NFL Draft and the occasional live NFL game. In case you're wondering, NFL RedZone is its own special channel.

If all this sounds like something you need right now, read on, as we've got all the info you need on how to watch NFL Network.

What TV services have NFL Network?

The easiest way to watch the NFL Network is through a TV provider. The cable channel is carried by numerous traditional cable providers (though always good to double check it's part of the cable package you're considering) as well as numerous live TV streaming services, including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

There is also another option if you have cut the cord entirely from TV to tune into the NFL Network, and that is to sign up for the NFL Plus streaming service. However, that allows you to just watch it on your phone.

How much does NFL Network cost?

It's kind of tricky to put a price on NFL Network. You can start watching the channel through NFL Plus (again, only on your phone) for a usual price starting at $39.99 per season. Worth noting though, as we near the end of the 2022 NFL regular season, NFL Plus is being offered at a special price, starting at $12.99 for the rest of the season.

However, if you want to watch NFL Network on your TV, you need a TV service that carries the channel.

Those prices vary, with the total price factoring in all the other channels that the service carries, not just NFL Network. However, the most affordable option is Sling TV Blue, which carries the NFL Network (and a whole host of other channels) for a monthly price of $40.

NFL games on NFL Network: week 15

Minnesota Vikings' Dalvin Cook (Image credit: David Berding/Getty Images)

The NFL Network broadcasts a select number of games throughout the NFL season. For week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season, it is airing a trio of games on Saturday, December 17. Here is the full schedule for the NFL Network’s slate of games this week:

Indianapolis Colt vs Minnesota Vikings, 1 pm ET/10 am PT

Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns, 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT

Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills, 8:15 pm ET/5:15 pm PT

What devices can you watch NFL Network on?

The NFL Network is most easily available to watch on TV, but you have some other options should you not be able to be in front of a TV. You can watch live NFL Network coverage on NFL.com (opens in new tab), but you must sign in with your TV provider that carries NFL Network. The other option is on your mobile devices with NFL Plus.