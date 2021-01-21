How to watch Super Bowl 2021 on Amazon Fire TV

FuboTV is one of the best ways to watch Super Bowl LV on Amazon Fire TV.

Super Bowl 2021 will stream on Amazon Fire TV — and you've got a number of ways you can stream the big game come Feb. 7, 2021. And that's fitting, given that Amazon Fire TV (and the Fire TV edition televisions that have the operating system built in) is the second-largest streaming platform in the United States, and the largest in the rest of the world.

The real question you have to ask yourself is exactly how you'd like to watch the two best teams in the NFL go at it when Super Bowl LV makes its way to Tampa. Amazon Fire TV has a number of options to stream the game, at a number of price points.

Let's take a look at the best ways to stream Super Bowl 2021 on Amazon Fire TV.

Watch Super Bowl 2021 on FuboTV on Amazon Fire TV

One of our favorite ways to watch Super Bowl 2021 is on FuboTV. And there are a few reasons for that.

First is that FuboTV has a free trial period on its least expensive plan — Fubo Family. The plan itself runs $64.99 a month and gets you upward of 100 channels, which means it competes with every other major streaming service out there.

Another reason to check out FuboTV is that it is one of the only ways to watch the occasional sporting event in 4K resolution in the United States. That won't help you out with the Super Bowl, which won't be in 4K anywhere this year, but you can take advantage of the increased resolution for other sports.

FuboTV also is just about the best option for serious sports fans. It has your local channels as well as ESPN — and FuboTV packages also include a number of premium add-ons that get you sports channels you can't find anywhere else.

Just fire up a FuboTV subscription, then grab the FuboTV app on your Fire TV, and you're good to go. You'll also want to double check that FuboTV has your local CBS affiliate, which you can do here.

Watch Super Bowl 2021 on CBS All Access on Amazon Fire TV

If you're looking for something a little more lightweight (and, yes, less expensive), you can stream Super Bowl 2021 on CBS All Access. And CBS All Access has a very fine Amazon Fire TV app.

In addition to Super Bowl LV and your local CBS affiliate, CBS All Access also is home to sports like Champions League soccer, the National Women's Soccer League, plus access to other basketball, football and more.

And CBS All Access also is home to the vast ViacomCBS on-demand library, as well as new exclusives like The Twilight Zone, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, and The Good Fight.

CBS All Access runs $5.99 for the basic subscription, so long as you don't mind ads on the on-demand content. You can get rid of ads for $9.99 a month.

Watch Super Bowl 2021 on Hulu With Live TV on Amazon Fire TV

We have to mention Hulu With Live TV as an option for Super Bowl LV because it's the biggest live TV streaming service in the U.S., but we also have to do so with a pretty big caveat: Hulu just lost a bunch of CBS affiliates about 10 days before the big game.

That said, Hulu With Live TV does still have CBS in a number of other markets.

And Hulu With Live TV is priced competitively with the other live services, at about $65 a month. It also includes the full Hulu on-demand catalog, which you can't get with those other services.

But if you're going to go this route, we really recommend getting the bundle that includes Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu With Live TV. The full smash costs $78 a month, or just $13 more a month for all of those services together than if you were to get Hulu With Live TV on its own. It's tough to beat that.