How to watch Super Bowl 2021 on AT&T TV

AT&T TV gets CBS affiliated channels, so you'll be able to watch the Super Bowl on AT&T TV.

There’s plenty of confusion around AT&T TV. The telecom giant runs multiple streaming services including HBO Max, AT&T TV and AT&T TV Now, even though AT&T TV Now has stopped accepting new customers.

America’s most popular live TV streaming service, Hulu Live, just lost a bunch of CBS affiliates . Since CBS has the broadcasting rights to Super Bowl 2021, this was very bad news for sports fans now we are less than two weeks before Super Bowl LV.

Since AT&T TV is a less popular service than Hulu Live, you might be wondering whether you can still watch the Super Bowl this year.

Good news — AT&T TV carries CBS affiliates, so you should be able to tune in to the big game in February!

How to watch Super Bowl 2021 from anywhere in the world

If you’re going to be away from home but don’t want to miss Brady v Mahomes in February, your next best option to watch the Super Bowl will be to use a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

Using a VPN, you can connect to a server located in the US from wherever you are in the world. That way, you’ll be able to disguise your own connection and connect to region-locked streaming services from wherever you are in the world.

When using a VPN, be aware that all your network traffic, whether encrypted or not, is being handled by a third party as you run it all through one of their private servers. Because of this, you need to be able to trust your VPN provider to handle your data securely, and we've long been fans of ExpressVPN for exactly that reason.

ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks. With ExpressVPN, you'll be able to catch the content that matters to you, wherever you are, including the Super Bowl in 2021!View Deal

How to watch Super Bowl LV on AT&T TV

AT&T TV is just one of many live TV streaming services that carry local channels in the US. If you check your local listings and find CBS, you’ll be able to tune into the game with AT&T TV!

AT&T TV packages start from $69.99 a month (plus tax) for the most basic entertainment package without a 24-month subscription. If you opt for a 24-month contract, you can get a reduced price for the entertainment package for your first year ($59.99/ month +tax), but that will rise in the second year.

The CBS Network is included in all four AT&T TV plans, but you might want to opt for one of the more expensive packages to get a wider range of channels or HBO Max access included in your monthly fee.

You can watch AT&T TV on iOS and Android devices, Samsung Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TVs or Fire TV streaming devices, Apple TV or in your web browser. There’s also a dedicated AT&T TV box which you can purchase during the subscription process.

AT&T TV Now subscribers will also be able to tune into the Super Bowl via the same apps now that the two services have been merged.

If you have the AT&T TV set-top box and are a CBS All Access customer, you can also add the CBS All Access app to your AT&T TV device by installing it via the Google Play store, too!

When is Super Bowl 2021?

Super Bowl LV will take place on Sunday, February 7th, 2021. The game kicks off at 6:30pm EST.

Which teams are in Super Bowl 2021?

Fresh from their respective NFC and AFC Championship wins, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Kansas City Chiefs from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The Bucs have broken history by being the first-ever team to compete for the Vince Lombardi trophy in the same year their home stadium hosts the big game.