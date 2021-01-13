Super Bowl LV (that’s Super Bowl 55 if you don’t know your numerals) is almost upon us. We don't yet know who will be playing in the big game in Tampa, but we know it's going to be a good one.

We do, however, know how to watch the Super Bowl in 2021.

CBS has the broadcast rights to the biggest game of the season this year in the United States. But you might be wondering whether you can use CBS All Access to catch Super Bowl LV.

The short answer is yes, you can watch Super Bowl LV with CBS All Access — but with a few caveats. Here's how.

How to watch Super Bowl 2021 on CBS All Access

CBS All Access has two subscription options: one costs $5.99 a month and comes with limited advertising, but you can get a commercial-free package for $9.99 a month if you’d prefer to watch uninterrupted. There’s a seven-day free trial available, too!

Once you’ve signed up, you can tune into the Super Bowl live feed using a huge range of platforms. Currently, CBS All Access is available on iOS and Android, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox and PlayStation, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung, Vizio and LG smart TVs, Comcast Flex and even Facebook Portal.

CBS All Access doesn’t just host the Super Bowl, though. It’s also got live hockey, NCAA basketball, and a host of great entertainment. Our highlights include The Twilight Zone, The Stand, and everything Star Trek from Star Trek: Discovery to classic episodes.

Around Super Bowl time we get asked if CBS All Access is free with a cable subscription. Here’s the answer:

If you have a cable or streaming service subscription that carries your local CBS channel (or you know someone who has logins for those services), then you can tune into the Super Bowl (and your local CBS affiliate) by logging in with those credentials.

How to watch the Super Bowl anywhere in the world

If you live in a region that doesn’t have CBS All Access and you want to catch the Super Bowl live, you should consider investing in a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) re-routes all your network data through a set of servers somewhere else in the world. This disguises your network connection and makes it appear as if your computer is located in a different place. So, if you picked the United States, you could use your favorite streaming option to catch the big game.

Because you’ll be running all your network activity (encrypted or not) through an additional server, you’ll need to ensure that your data is being handled responsibly and securely. We are fans of ExpressVPN for exactly this reason.

The best VPN for Super Bowl 2021 ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch whatever shows or movies you want from anywhere you want to watch them. And yes, that means you can also catch the Super Bowl on your favorite streaming service. And when the big game's over, it'll help keep your data secure and ensure you can catch all the latest shows no matter where you are.View Deal

When is Super Bowl LV?

Super Bowl LV is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Eastern time (that's 3:30 p.m. on the West Coast) on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.

If you're watching in the UK, that means you'll be tuning in at 11:30 p.m.

Which teams are playing in Super Bowl LV?

There’s still a few key matches to play before we know who might get to take home the Vince Lombardi trophy this year. First up are the four divisional matches coming up this weekend.

After those games whittle the teams down to four, there are the two conference championship games which determine the winners of the NFC and AFC. Once those two games are played, the winners of each football conference will advance to play in Super Bowl LV.

The Divisional Match schedule is as follows:

Jan. 16: L.A. Rams at Green Bay Packers, 4:35 p.m., Fox (NFC divisional)

Jan. 16: Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m., NBC (AFC divisional)

Jan. 17: Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs, 3:05 p.m., CBS (AFC divisional)

Jan. 17: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 6:40 p.m., Fox (NFC divisional)

Where is Super Bowl LV?

Super Bowl LV is being played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

This will be the fifth time Tampa has hosted the Super Bowl. It might also be the first time a stadium has seen its home team play in the championship game, depending on how Sunday's NFC divisional goes for the Buccaneers.