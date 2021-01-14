How to watch Super Bowl 2021 on Roku

Super Bowl 2021 lands on Feb. 7, 2021. It's the biggest NFL game of the year. And just like in years past, you'll be able to watch Super bowl LV (that's Super Bowl 55, for those of you not up on your Roman numerals) on Roku.

That means, among other things, Super Bowl 2021 on Roku players, like our current pick for the best Roku you can buy — Roku Ultra. It also means you'll be able to watch on Roku Premiere, if that's more your thing.

Same goes for watching Super Bowl 55 on a Roku TV — and a good many of you will be doing that, too, since Roku TV is the No. 1 smart TV operating system in the United States.

So we've got Roku. We've got the Super Bowl. Here's how to put them together on Feb. 7.

How to watch Super Bowl 2021 on CBS on Roku in the United States

Super Bowl LV is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. It marks the culmination of what can charitably be called a turbulent 2020 NFL season, which was plagued by, well, plague. The global pandemic wreaked havoc on the schedule at times, causing teams to go longer than normal without games.

But it ultimately led to two of the best teams meeting in Tampa in Super Bowl LV. Being that the game is on CBS this year, you've got a lot of options for watching ands streaming.

If you want to stream the Super Bowl on Roku we recommend checking out a subscription with FuboTV.

FuboTV leads our recommendations for a few reasons. First is that it should carry your local CBS station. (You'll want to check out this chart, however, just to make sure.) Second is that FuboTV has a free trial, so you can sign up, watch the game, and then make a decision on whether or not you want to keep the service. Third is that FuboTV has a competitive slate of streaming channels (again, that's in addition to your local channels).

Still need more? FuboTV also is one of the only ways to watch the occasional sports event in upscaled 4K resolution. That's not going to help you with Super Bowl LV, unfortunately, because that's a deal with Fox Sports, and this year's Super Bowl is on CBS. But it'll be great for other things down the road. (This time of year, you'll be able to watch some college basketball in 4K, as well as the full Big East Tournament.)

How to watch Super Bowl LV on CBS All Access on Roku

Another option to stream Super Bowl LV on CBS All Access. Generally speaking you'll also need a login to some other cable or streaming service in order to watch the live CBS feed on CBS All Access. It's an extra step, but it's also a great way to watch live CBS while you're on the go.

CBS All Access also is just a great add-on to your streaming setup, with a world of new original shows like The Stand, The Good Fight and The Twilight Zone. It's also home to all things Star Trek, including Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, and the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

How to watch Super Bowl 2021 over-the-air with an antenna and Roku TV

If you've got a Roku TV, you also have an extra option for watching Super Bowl 2021 — with an over-the-air antenna and your Roku TV's built-in TV tuner. All you'll need to do is connect an antenna — we recommend mounting the antenna outside, if you can — and plug it in to your Roku TV. Scan for channels, and then tune to your local CBS affiliate, and you're good to go!

Over-the-air antennas are relatively inexpensive — we're fans of the Clearstream 4Max for outdoor use, and the Mohu Blade for an indoor antenna. And once you've got it up and running, all your local channels are 100 percent free.