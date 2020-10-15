How to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros live stream AL Championship Series online

MLB fans are loving the Playoffs this year so they are excited to learn how to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros live stream in the American League Championship Series (ALCS) this week. In an unlikely matchup, the team with the best record in the American League this year faces off against a team that got a Wild Card spot despite a losing record. That’s why they play the games, and we love to stream them.

Here is how you can watch this AL Championship Series online featuring the Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros.

How to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros live stream in the U.S.

The Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros ALCS starts on Sunday, October 11 from Petco Park in San Diego. All MLB Postseason series from this round on will take place at preselected locations instead of home stadiums. All seven possible games of the series will air on TBS.

You can access TBS online on five of the largest live TV streaming services.

Sling TV has TBS streaming online as part of either the Orange Plan or Blue Plan for only $20 for your first month. Pick the Blue Plan to get FS1 so you can stream many NLCS games too. (See all Sling TV channels.)

YouTube TV is a highly recommended option for fans who want to see every game, and it includes TBS for Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros. For $65, the service includes the channels you need for all the national MLB Playoffs games. (See all YouTube TV channels .)

Hulu with Live TV and some of the other services offer a variety of free trials. It offers ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and TBS, but Hulu with Live TV doesn’t have MLB Network. (See all Hulu with Live TV channels .) Meanwhile AT&T TV Now has a plan that can get all the channels, but it will cost you $110 a month.

Fubo TV no longer includes TBS, so fans looking for the Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros series should look at other options. (See all Fubo TV channels .)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros AL Championship Series Preview

The Tampa Bay Rays (40-20) may have swept the Blue Jays in their Wild Card series, but they had a much harder time with the Yankees in the Division series. The Rays and Yankees were the only series to go the full five games, but the Rays managed to stay loose and have fun instead of tensing up.

After winning game five on a Mike Brosseau home run in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Rays held a dance party in the dugout. The Rays may not have been able to pull off the sweep but expect them to come back with a mix of bullpen pitchers today. Each may pitch just a few innings, but Tampa Bay hopes that adds up to nine quality innings and a win.

The Houston Astros (29-31) have spent this playoffs fighting against the conventional wisdom, so there is no reason to doubt their chances in the AL Championship Series. The Astros brought a losing record into the playoffs and had been carrying the heavy label of Cheaters from the offseason.

The Astros have responded by winning five of their six playoff games. If you are looking for a reason why, check out Carlos Correa, who has a .500 batting average with four home runs and 12 runs batted in through the 2020 MLB Postseason so far. These Astros are winning by mashing at the plate, even without bashing on trash cans.

The Astros haven't announced a starting pitcher for game five, so they may be using their relief pitchers all game long as well.

How to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros live stream in the United Kingdom

If you're in the United Kingdom, you can still see lots of postseason baseball action. The Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros live stream ALCS will be on BT Sport ESPN channel starting Sunday.

You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see many MLB Playoffs games along with Bundesliga, Premier League football and tons of other sports with a BT Sport Pass.

The Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros on BT Sport Pass will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website. The apps can also be used with Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay to watch on your big screen. Check the BT Sport schedule each day, as games could be on BT Sport 1, BT Sport 2, BT Sport 3 and BT Sport ESPN throughout the series.

Watch the 2020 MLB Playoffs live stream while you’re traveling

Travel has been locked down for so long that many people are itching to go somewhere new as soon as they can. If that means international travel, it could make it hard to keep up with the baseball and other sports you were watching at home. Geographic limitations don’t have to mean that your streaming subscriptions look like they’ve lost all their value.

A VPN can be an easy way to make things work no matter where you may be. It can also give you security and peace of mind on open WiFi connections, because a VPN protects you against snoopers on any network. Our VPN reviewers consider Express VPN a top option, with a great combination of ease-of-use, speed and security. Plus it comes with well regarded 24/7 technical support.

How to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros live stream in Canada

Canadians who are baseball fans have a great option for live streaming the Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros AL Championship Series. Sportsnet Now is a sports streaming service that doesn’t require an expensive cable package, and it has the Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros AL Championship series games as well as other Canadian and U.S. sports events.

The Sportsnet Now app is available for mobile devices, including iPhones, iPads, and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch SportsNet now on TV with their apps for Apple TV, PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. They also support Chromecast. The MLB Playoff games will be on SportsNet, SportsNet1, SportsNetNow and SportsNet360.

Sportsnet Now offers two monthly plans. You can stream the essentials including the full lineup of MLB Playoff games for $20 per month. Otherwise, you can choose their *Now+* package to add more Canadian sports, including hundreds more hockey games, for $28 per month.