Guard MaCio Teague and the rest of the Baylor University Bears are hoping to again defeat the TCU Horned Frogs when they meet Saturday.

It's Saturday afternoon and one of the top hoops teams in the country is playing. You need to know how to watch TCU at Baylor in college basketball.

Here's your answer: Baylor will host the Horned Frogs Saturday, Feb. 6 at 4 p.m. Eastern time at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas. ESPN+ will stream this game.

At a perfect 17-0, including a 9-0 conference record, the Baylor Bears are the No. 2 team in the country, trailing only Gonzaga. They already beat TCU less than a month ago by a score of 67-49.

The Bears are poised to continue their perfect season, but you'll have to find a way to stream ESPN+ to make sure that happens. Keep reading to ensure you have all the information you need.

How to watch TCU at Baylor in college basketball in the U.S.

You're a sports fan, so you know about ESPN. The self-described worldwide leader in sports is the go-to source for athletic competitions of any kind (even bowling, if you're into that kind of thing.)

So what's ESPN+? It's a standalone streaming service that includes a variety of live sports, original programming and documentaries. While you may not find the flagship programming that's on ESPN, such as Monday Night Football, there's still plenty to find for $6 per month, or $60 per year.

What's more, you can get ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu as a bundle for $13 per month. So that's all of the sports content on ESPN+, the seemingly endless catalog of Disney content on its streaming platform, as well as new TV shows and movies on Hulu. Seems like a pretty sweet deal.

If you just want to try out ESPN+, it unfortunately doesn't offer a free trial, but you can cancel a monthly subscription at any time.

And don't worry about compatibility, because ESPN+ works on a variety of devices, including Roku, Chromecast and Apple TV.

TCU at Baylor preview

It's been nearly a month since the Baylor Bears handedly defeated TC on the road. And since then, Baylor has continued a perfect season with wins against three ranked teams, including No. 6 Texas on Tuesday.

The Bears are led by guard Jared Butler, a junior who's averaging 17 points and five assists per game this season. He exploded for 28 points against TCU last month, hitting four three-pointers and nabbing eight rebounds in the process.

Baylor is likely looking to take care of business Saturday against Big 12 rival TCU before they play four straight games against ranked opponents, starting with No. 9 Oklahoma next week.

But TCU is hoping to play spoiler while turning around its season. They have come close to beating two ranked opponents this season, but couldn't close the deal. Led by junior guard RJ Nembhard, the Horned Frogs are 9-7 this season.

Be sure to tune in to ESPN+ this weekend to see how this one turns out.