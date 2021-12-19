Here's how to watch 'The Girl Before' online anywhere in the world.

The Girl Before is a new psychological thriller adapted from the novel of the same name by JP Delaney.

This twisty drama sees Jane (Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Loki, A Wrinkle in Time) moving into a stunningly beautiful home that she's fallen in love with. The only catch on this dream home is that she must live by the rules set by the home's architect, Edward Monkford (David Oyelowo).

At some point, Jane makes a terrible discovery about the previous tenant, Emma, and she begins to investigate Edward. When she starts to recognize the house is changing her and notices her timeline overlapping with Emma's, Jane starts to worry her fate might be the same as the girl before...

Without further ado, here's the info you need to be able to watch The Girl Before online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 'The Girl Before' online in the UK

The Girl Before premieres on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer in the UK on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 9:00 pm. Episodes will air consecutively each evening at the same time, with the finale airing on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

If you'd prefer to binge the whole series, all four episodes of The Girl Before will be available to stream on iPlayer once the first episode has aired.

How to watch 'The Girl Before' online anywhere in the world

There's a handy way to watch your favorite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

How to watch 'The Girl Before' online in the US

The Girl Before will air on HBO Max in the US, although we haven't got a release date for US viewers just yet.