How to watch the NWSL Challenge Cup final

Ten teams. Four games each. That's the makeup of the NWSL Challenge Cup, which finds itself at the championship game on Saturday, May 8.

The two squads that will face off in the final are NY/NY Gotham FC and Portland Thorns FC, which finished first in their respective divisions.

Portland did so in greater fashion, with 10 points from three straight wins over Kansas City, Chicago Red Stars and then OL Reign, following an opening draw against Houston Dash. It was an equitable campaign, with the team's six goals coming from six players — Simone Charley, Lindsey Horan, Tyler Lussi, Rocky Rodriguez, Christine Sinclair and Morgan Weaver. Goalkeeper Adrianna Franch recorded two clean sheets and gave up just two goals.

Gotham, meanwhile, managed eight points, opening with a pair of scoreless draws before winning out over Orlando and North Carolina. NY/NJ made the most of those two wins, though, with four goals against North Carolina and one more against Orlando. Keeper Diddi Haracic came away with three clean sheets — but it was the 4-3 victory over the Courage that provided the lone blemish.

That sets the stage for Saturday's game, which is relegated to streaming only on Paramount Plus, and not on CBSSN (because college lacrosse) or CBS proper (because PGA Tour). Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. Eastern (that's 10 a.m. on the West Coast).

