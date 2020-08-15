How to watch UFC 252 on Amazon Fire TV

UFC 252 Schedule and Fight Card All times shown are Eastern time. • Early Prelims: 6 p.m. ESPN+ / ESPN • Prelims: p.m. ESPN+ / ESPN • Main Card: 10 p.m. PPV • Post Show: 1 a.m. ESPN+ The full event fight card • Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier • Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera • Junior Dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik • Herbert Burns vs. Daniel Pineda • John Dodson vs. Merab Dvalishvili Prelims • Jim Miller vs. Vinc Pichel • Felice Herrig vs. Virna Jandiroba • TJ Brown vs. Danny Chavez • Ashley Yoder vs. Livinha Souza Early Prelims • Chris Daukaus vs. Parker Porter • Kai Kamaka III vs. Tony Kelley

UFC 252 is here, and although the fights are behind closed doors, this main event will shine as bright as a casino on the Vegas Strip. Fans who can’t attend still have the chance to stream all of UFC’s latest Pay-Per-View event. Don’t wait until the fights are starting to make sure you have a streaming device you can rely on. If you have a Fire TV device, you’ll find it simple to set everything up for the big fights.

On Aug. 15, UFC 252 is broadcasting eleven total bouts live from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas. The Pay-Per-View Main Event sees two heavyweight legends run it back one last time as Stipe Miocic (19-3) is defending his heavyweight title against Daniel “D.C.” Cormier (22-2).

Learn how to watch UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier 3 on Pay-Per-View

Your key to seeing this night of fights is the ESPN app. Luckily, it's available on lots of streaming platforms, including the most popular devices and smart TVs.

Amazon Fire TV is one of the biggest streaming platforms, meaning you may have one in your home already. If not, they're easy and affordable to add to your streaming setup.

We're here to help you get the ESPN app installed on your Fire TV, and then get logged in with your ESPN+ account or Live TV streaming service credentials. Trust us; it's easier than you think.

How to get the ESPN app for Amazon Fire TV

You can easily install the ESPN app onto your Fire TV using the Amazon Appstore in your browser. You can sign into your Amazon account on the web and load the ESPN app for Fire TV remotely.

The app should automatically install itself on your Fire TV device. If you have more than one Fire TV device, the website will even let you choose which Fire TV to use for the ESPN app. Make sure you click the Deliver button when you're ready to make the magic happen.

If you prefer to use your remote, you can install the ESPN app directly on your Fire TV device.

On the home screen, hold down the microphone button on your remote and say "ESPN app" . If you prefer to use an onscreen keyboard , you can go up to the Fire TV app menu. Select the magnifying glass icon to search. Use the on screen remote to type "ESPN" . The ESPN app will show up in your search results. Find the ESPN app and select Install to finish the process.

Once you've got the app installed, there is just one more thing you need to do. You should get your ESPN app logged in with your ESPN+ account and Live TV streaming service.

Open the ESPN App . In the navigation bar at the top of the app, highlight the settings gear icon in the right hand corner of the screen. Click to enter settings. Select and click to open Account Information . Choose either to Login to ESPN Account or Login to TV Provider , and follow the prompts.

Now your Amazon Fire TV is ready for all the elbows, striking kicks and Superman-punches. Best of all, this setup will stay ready from Fight Night to Pay-Per-View events as the UFC rolls on.

Ready to buy this Pay-Per-View event? Here's the pricing information you need to make your decision and order.

If you are new to ESPN+ , you can get a special offer of UFC 252 PPV and a year of ESPN+ for only $84.98 . Monthly subscribers can upgrade to the bundle and save too.

, you can get a special offer of . Monthly subscribers can upgrade to the bundle and save too. If you already have any ESPN+ subscription or get ESPN+ through the Disney+ bundle, you can choose to only purchase UFC 252 PPV for only $64.99.

