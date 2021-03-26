UFC 260 Prelims are packed with exciting fights leading up to the Heavyweight Championship Main Event, so MMA fans want to learn the best options for how to watch UFC 260 Prelims live stream. UFC will have five fights live as part of the combined Prelims, which roll into the big UFC 260 Pay-Per-View event. The Featured Fight at the end of the UFC 260 Prelims has a young UFC fighter at a crossroads after two straight losses facing a submission artist making his UFC debut.

You can watch the UFC 260 Prelims either on ESPN+ on ESPN. If you choose to watch on ESPN+, all you will need is a subscription to the sports streaming service. ESPN+ costs $6 a month or $60 a year, and you can get it by itself or as part of the Disney Bundle with Disney+ and Hulu. ESPN+ is also where you go to purchase the UFC 260 PPV main card, including the Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 main event.

If you choose to watch on ESPN, you can access it on a variety of services, including with a free trial of Fubo TV.

Either way, you can stream the entire night of fights easily in the ESPN app, using your Live TV streaming service login along with your ESPN+ account. Plus, you can always add on the UFC 260 Pay-Per-View featuring Miocic vs. Ngannou 2.

UFC 260 Schedule and Fight Card All times shown are Eastern time. • Early Prelims: 7:30 p.m. ESPN+ and ESPN • Prelims: 8 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN • Main Card: 10 p.m. on PPV • Post Show: Later on ESPN+ The full event fight card • Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou • Tyron Woodley vs. Vincente Luque • Sean O'Malley vs. Thomas Almeida • Gillian Robertson vs. Miranda Maverick • Jamie Mullarkey vs. Khama Worthy Prelims • Alonzo Menifield vs. Fabio Cherant • Jared Gooden vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov • Modestas Bukauskas vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk • Shane Young vs. Omar Morales Early Prelims • Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Abu Azaitar

When is UFC 260?

UFC 260 will be broadcast live on Saturday, March 27, from the UFC APEX Facility in Las Vegas.

UFC 260 will be a split-broadcast event available with cards on ESPN+, ESPN and PPV, but you can see everything in the ESPN app. The Early Prelims start things off at 7:30 p.m., leading right into the Prelims at 8 p.m., with both on ESPN and ESPN+. Then, the Main Card will be on at 10 p.m. as a PPV via ESPN+, and it will be headlined by Miocic vs. Ngannou 2.

In the U.K., UFC 260 is available on BTSport1HD which is a part of the BT Sport Pass. The Prelims begin at 1 a.m. British time, and the Main Card starts at 3 a.m. British time. Replays of the entire card will be available the next day in the BT Sport app.

How to watch the UFC 260 Prelims in the U.S.

ESPN networks owns over 10 different channels, but for the UFC 260 Prelims you can choose between ESPN or ESPN+. This Prelims Card includes four fights including a bout between two Light Heavyweight fighters, when Alonzo Menifield (9-2) takes on Fabio Cherant (7-1).

You can get the full UFC 260 Prelims as part of ESPN+ or in the Disney Bundle. A subscription to the sports streaming service will get you all three hours of action from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., including Menifield vs. Cherant. ESPN+ includes lots of live sports, when live sports are in action of course. You can see a large collection of past UFC fights on ESPN+ too. The Disney Bundle gives you everything from ESPN+ along with Disney+ and Hulu with entertainment for the entire family.

You can also get the UFC 260 Prelims from ESPN on four of the largest live TV streaming services. Coverage of the UFC 260 Prelims begins on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. Fubo TV is new to the UFC game, as the live TV streaming service recently added ESPN and ESPN2. (See all Fubo TV channels.) Meanwhile Sling TV’s Orange Plan offers the lowest regular price. (See all Sling TV channels .)

Learn How to Watch UFC 260 Miocic vs. Ngannou 2

Hulu with Live TV offer a helpful free trial. (See all Hulu with Live TV channels.) You can also watch the UFC 260 Prelims on YouTube TV , and that could be better options for big time fans of other sports because they offer a wider selection of other sports channels. (See all YouTube TV channels .) Also AT&T TV is an option for fans who want ESPN and local sports networks as long as they don’t mind paying a little extra.

Sling TV - Orange Plan: $35 a month after your first month for $10

Hulu with Live TV: $65 a month after a one week free trial

Fubo TV: $65 a month after a one week trial

YouTube TV: $65 a month after a free trial

AT&T TV: $70 a month

UFC 260 Prelims — Menifield vs. Cherant Preview

The UFC 260 Prelims is headlined by a feature fight between two UFC Men’s Light Heavyweight fighters, as Alonzo Menifield and Fabio Cherant square off.

Alonzo Menifield (9-2) is looking to get back on track in a big way after a serious stumble. He started his promising MMA career 9-0, which included wins in his first two fights in the UFC. Then in 2020, Menifield suffered back-to-back losses that have him at a crossroads. His first loss came when he went the distance for the first time in his career, losing a unanimous decision to Devin Clarke last summer. Then in September, Menifield was stopped for the first time in his fight with Ovince Saint Preux. While his career is far from over, he needs a win Saturday night badly before this slide puts him in a hole where he can’t climb out.

Fabio “Water Buffalo” Cherant (7-1) is making his UFC debut in this fight, but he should look familiar to fans of Dana White’s Contender Series. In 2019, he was a part of the Contender Series but he lost his bout against Aleksa Camur. Camur jumped immediately into a UFC deal, while Cherant went on to notch three wins in smaller promotions including Legacy Fighting Alliance. Cherant has submissions in five of his seven wins, so expect him to try to get Menifield to the ground if he can to start his UFC career with a bang!

How to watch UFC 260 in the U.K.

UK fight fans can watch the UFC 260 Prelims as well as the Main Card with Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 live stream on BT Sport. You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see UFC Fight Night events along with Premier League football and tons of other sports.

BT Sport Pass: £25 a month

You can watch the BT Sport coverage live stream of UFC 260 Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 starting at 1 p.m. BST. The event will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website. The apps can also be used with Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay to watch on your big screen.

How much will it cost to add the UFC 260 Pay-Per-View?