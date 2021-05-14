UFC 262 Prelims will have seven exciting fights leading up to the Pay-Per-View Main Event, so MMA fans want to learn the best options for how to watch UFC 262 Prelims live stream. The Featured Fight of the UFC 262 Prelims has an MMA legend looking to keep his career alive facing a fighter ten years younger who is in just his third UFC bout.

You can watch the UFC 262 Prelims either on ESPN+ on ESPN Plus (ESPN+) or on ESPN. If you choose to watch on ESPN+, all you will need is a subscription to the sports streaming service. ESPN+ costs $6 a month or $60 a year, and you can get it by itself or as part of the Disney Bundle with Disney+ and Hulu. ESPN+ is also where you go to purchase the UFC 262 PPV main card, including the Oliveira vs. Chandler main event.

If you choose to watch on ESPN, you can access it on a variety of services, including with a free trial of Fubo TV.

Either way, you can stream the entire night of fights easily in the ESPN app, using your Live TV streaming service login along with your ESPN+ account. Plus, you can always add on the UFC 262 Pay-Per-View featuring Oliveira vs. Chandler.

UFC 262 Schedule and Fight Card All times shown are Eastern time. • Early Prelims: 6:30 p.m. ESPN+ • Prelims: 8 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN • Main Card: 10 p.m. on PPV • Post Show: Later on ESPN+ The full event fight card • Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler • Tony Ferguson vs. Beneil Dariush • Matt Schnell vs. Rogerio Bontorin • Katlyn Chookagian vs. Viviane Araujo • Shane Burgos vs. Edson Barboza Prelims • Ronoldo "Jacaré" Souza vs. Andre Muniz • Lando Vannata vs. Mike Grundy • Jordan Wright vs. Jamie Pickett • Andrea Lee vs. Antonina Shevchenko Early Prelims • Gina Mazany vs. Priscila Cachoeira • Kevin Aguilar vs. Tucker Lutz • Christos Giagos vs. Sean Soriano

When is UFC 262?

UFC 262 will be broadcast live on Saturday, May 15, from the Toyota Center in Houston.

UFC 262 will be a split-broadcast event available with cards on ESPN+, ESPN and PPV, but you can see everything in the ESPN app. The Early Prelims start things off at 6:30 p.m., with fights on ESPN+. Then the Prelims get going at 8 p.m. on both ESPN+ and ESPN. Finally, the Main Card will be on at 10 p.m. as a PPV via ESPN+, and it will be headlined by Oliveira vs. Chandler.

In the U.K., UFC 262 is available on BTSport1HD which is a part of the BT Sport Pass. The Prelims begin at 1 a.m. British time, and the Main Card starts at 3 a.m. British time. Replays of the entire card will be available the next day in the BT Sport app.

How to watch the UFC 262 Prelims in the U.S.

ESPN networks owns over 10 different channels, but the UFC 262 Prelims will be on ESPN+ as well as ESPN. This Prelims Card includes four fights including a bout between two Middleweight fighters, when Ronoldo “Jacaré” Souza (26-9) faces off against Andre Muniz (20-4).

You can get the full UFC 262 Prelims as part of ESPN+ or in the Disney Bundle. A subscription to the sports streaming service will get you all three hours of action from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., including Souza vs. Muniz. ESPN+ includes lots of live sports, when live sports are in action of course. You can see a large collection of past UFC fights on ESPN+ too. The Disney Bundle gives you everything from ESPN+ along with Disney+ and Hulu with entertainment for the entire family.

You can also get the UFC 262 Prelims from ESPN on four of the largest live TV streaming services. Coverage of the UFC 262 Prelims begins on ESPN at 8 p.m. Fubo TV is new to the UFC game, as the live TV streaming service recently added ESPN and ESPN2. (See all Fubo TV channels.) Meanwhile Sling TV’s Orange Plan offers the lowest regular price to get these channels. (See all Sling TV channels .)

Learn How to Watch UFC 262 Oliveira vs. Chandler

Hulu with Live TV offers a helpful free trial. (See all Hulu with Live TV channels.) You can also watch the UFC 262 Prelims on YouTube TV , and that could be better options for big time fans of other sports because they offer a wider selection of other sports channels. (See all YouTube TV channels .) Also AT&T TV is an option for fans who want ESPN and local sports networks as long as they don’t mind paying a little extra.

Sling TV - Orange Plan: $35 a month after your first month for $10

Hulu with Live TV: $65 a month after a one week free trial

Fubo TV: $65 a month after a one week trial

YouTube TV: $65 a month after a free trial

AT&T TV: $70 a month

UFC 262 Prelims — Souza vs. Muniz Preview

The UFC 262 Prelims is headlined by a feature fight between two UFC Middleweight fighters, as Ronoldo “Jacaré” Souza and Andre Muniz square off.

Ronoldo “Jacaré” Souza (26-9) is a long time MMA fighter and former champion, but he’s in desperate need of a victory to save the back end of his career. This Brazilian Jui-Jitsu expert has 13 years in the pro fighter ranks and his grappling skills are highly regarded by fighters, fans and experts alike. But Souza last win was in November of 2018, and he is 1-4 in his last five fights. He was knocked out in his last fight by Kevin Holland, a lower ranked contender. Now Souza needs a big win, or he will have to consider if this is the end of the road.

Andre Muniz (20-4) is only in his third UFC fight, but this 31 year old brings plenty of experience with him into this spotlight bout. He started out 16-4 in a variety of smaller and independent promotions before competing as part of Dana White’s Contender Series. Muniz earned wins in both the 2018 and 2019 Contender Series, which launched him into the UFC officially in late 2019. He has 14 wins by stoppage, including a mix of TKOs, armbars and chokes. Only two of Souza’s six UFC losses have come by stoppage, so Muniz will need to work extra hard to earn the opportunity to close out the legend.

How to watch UFC 262 in the U.K.

UK fight fans can watch the UFC 262 Prelims as well as the Main Card with Oliveira vs. Chandler live stream on BT Sport. You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see UFC Fight Night events along with Premier League football and tons of other sports.

BT Sport Pass: £25 a month

You can watch the BT Sport coverage live stream of UFC 262 Oliveira vs. Chandler starting at 1 p.m. BST. The event will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website. The apps can also be used with Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay to watch on your big screen.

How much will it cost to add the UFC 262 Pay-Per-View?