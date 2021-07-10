UFC 264 Schedule and Fight Card All times shown are Eastern time. • Early Prelims: 6 p.m. ESPN+ and ESPN • Prelims: 8 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN • Main Card: 10 p.m. on PPV • Post Show: Later on ESPN+ The full event fight card • Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor • Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson • Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy • Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya • Sean O'Malley vs. Louis Smolka Prelims • Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin • Niko Price vs. Michel Pereira • Sean Brady vs. Kevin Lee • Trevin Giles vs. Dricus Du Plessis Early Prelims • Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria • Jennifer Maia vs. Jessica Eye • Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavares • Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Jerome Rivera • Hu Yaozong vs. Alen Amedovski

UFC 264 has Poirier vs. McGregor 3 online this Saturday night, and fans who also love Alexa need to figure out how to watch UFC 264 on Amazon Fire TV. Don’t wait until the fights are starting to make sure you have a streaming device you can rely on to stream the deciding fight in this epic trilogy. If you have a Fire TV device, you’ll find it simple to set everything up for the big fights.

On July 11, UFC 264 is broadcasting a night of MMA fights live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Pay-Per-View Main Event is headlined by two of the biggest names in the UFC fighting the decisive match of an epic trilogy.

Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier (27-6) is looking for a title shot, but first he’ll need to handle his business one more time against a big name rival. He will fight against “The Notorious” Conor McGregor (22-4) for the third time, and McGregor is looking for redemption after Poirier’s highlight knockout of Conor went viral. The winner should have next for UFC Lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, but nothing is guaranteed so they have to make the best of this headline spot.

Also Gilbert “Durinho” Burns (19-4) will have a showdown against Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (16-4-1). Burns is coming off of a knockout loss to the UFC Welterweight champ Kamaru Usman, and he needs a big rebound. Thompson is a tough out, but with a 3-2 record in his last five fights he needs a big win if he wants to push through to a title shot of his own.

Learn how to watch UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 on Pay-Per-View

Your key to seeing this night of fights is the ESPN app. Luckily, it's available on lots of streaming platforms, including the most popular devices and smart TVs.

Amazon Fire TV is one of the biggest streaming platforms, meaning you may have one in your home already. If not, they're easy and affordable to add to your streaming setup.

We're here to help you get the ESPN app installed on your Fire TV, and then get logged in with your ESPN+ account or Live TV streaming service credentials. Trust us; it's easier than you think.

How to get the ESPN app for Amazon Fire TV

You can easily install the ESPN app onto your Fire TV using the Amazon Appstore in your browser. You can sign into your Amazon account on the web and load the ESPN app for Fire TV remotely.

The app should automatically install itself on your Fire TV device. If you have more than one Fire TV device, the website will even let you choose which Fire TV to use for the ESPN app. Make sure you click the Deliver button when you're ready to make the magic happen.

If you prefer to use your remote, you can install the ESPN app directly on your Fire TV device.

On the home screen, hold down the microphone button on your remote and say "ESPN app" . If you prefer to use an onscreen keyboard , you can go up to the Fire TV app menu. Select the magnifying glass icon to search. Use the on screen remote to type "ESPN" . The ESPN app will show up in your search results. Find the ESPN app and select Install to finish the process.

Once you've got the app installed, there is just one more thing you need to do. You should get your ESPN app logged in with your ESPN+ account and Live TV streaming service.

Open the ESPN App . In the navigation bar at the top of the app, highlight the settings gear icon in the right hand corner of the screen. Click to enter settings. Select and click to open Account Information . Choose either to Login to ESPN Account or Login to TV Provider , and follow the prompts.

Now your Amazon Fire TV is ready for all the elbows, striking kicks and Superman-punches. Best of all, this setup will stay ready from Fight Night to Pay-Per-View events as the UFC rolls on.

Ready to buy this Pay-Per-View event? Here's the pricing information you need to make your decision and order.