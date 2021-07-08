UFC 264 Prelims are bringing nine fights to Saturday night leading up to the Pay-Per-View Main Event, so MMA fans want to learn the best options for how to watch UFC 264 Prelims live stream. The Featured Fight of the UFC 264 Prelims sees two Welterweight fighters at a career crossroads. Both of these brawlers are coming off of back to back wins, but neither has a winning record since joining the UFC. Can one of them step up and show he still has a future in the promotion?

You can watch the UFC 264 Prelims either on ESPN Plus (ESPN+) or on ESPN. If you choose to watch on ESPN+, all you will need is a subscription to the sports streaming service. ESPN+ costs $6 a month or $60 a year, and you can get it by itself or as part of the Disney Bundle with Disney+ and Hulu. ESPN+ is also where you go to purchase the UFC 264 PPV main card, including the Poirier vs. McGregor 3 main event.

If you choose to watch on ESPN, you can access it on a variety of services, including with a free trial of Fubo TV.

Either way, you can stream the entire night of fights easily in the ESPN app, using your Live TV streaming service login along with your ESPN+ account. Plus, you can always add on the UFC 264 Pay-Per-View featuring Poirier vs. McGregor 3.

UFC 264 Schedule and Fight Card All times shown are Eastern time. • Early Prelims: 6 p.m. ESPN+ and ESPN • Prelims: 8 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN • Main Card: 10 p.m. on PPV • Post Show: Later on ESPN+ The full event fight card • Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor • Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson • Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy • Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya • Sean O'Malley vs. Louis Smolka Prelims • Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin • Niko Price vs. Michel Pereira • Sean Brady vs. Kevin Lee • Trevin Giles vs. Dricus Du Plessis Early Prelims • Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria • Jennifer Maia vs. Jessica Eye • Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavares • Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Jerome Rivera • Hu Yaozong vs. Alen Amedovski

When is UFC 264?

UFC 264 will be broadcast live on Saturday, July 11, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC 264 will be a split-broadcast event available with cards on ESPN+, ESPN and PPV, but you can see everything in the ESPN app. The Early Prelims start things off at 6 p.m., then the Prelims get going at 8 p.m. Both the Early Prelims and the Prelims will air on ESPN+ and ESPN. Finally, the Main Card will be on at 10 p.m. as a PPV via ESPN+, and it will be headlined by Poirier vs. McGregor 3.

In the U.K., UFC 264 is available on BTSport1HD which is a part of the BT Sport Pass. The Prelims begin at 1 a.m. British time, and the Main Card starts at 3 a.m. British time. Replays of the entire card will be available the next day in the BT Sport app.

How to watch the UFC 264 Prelims in the U.S.

ESPN networks owns over 10 different channels, but the UFC 264 Prelims will be on ESPN+ as well as ESPN. This Prelims Card includes nine fights including a bout between two Welterweight fighters, when Carlos Condit (32-13) takes on Max Griffin (17-7).

You can get the full UFC 264 Prelims as part of ESPN+ or in the Disney Bundle. A subscription to the sports streaming service will get you all three hours of action from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., including Condit vs. Griffin. ESPN+ includes lots of live sports, when live sports are in action of course. You can see a large collection of past UFC fights on ESPN+ too. The Disney Bundle gives you everything from ESPN+ along with Disney+ and Hulu with entertainment for the entire family.

You can also get the UFC 264 Prelims from ESPN on four of the largest live TV streaming services. Coverage of the UFC 264 Early Prelims and Prelims begins on ESPN at 6 p.m. Fubo TV is new to the UFC game, as the live TV streaming service recently added ESPN and ESPN2. (See all Fubo TV channels.) Meanwhile Sling TV’s Orange Plan offers the lowest regular price to get these channels. (See all Sling TV channels .)

Learn How to Watch UFC 264 Poirier vs. McGregor 3

Hulu with Live TV offers a helpful free trial. (See all Hulu with Live TV channels.) You can also watch the UFC 264 Prelims on YouTube TV , and that could be better options for big time fans of other sports because they offer a wider selection of other sports channels. (See all YouTube TV channels .) Also AT&T TV is an option for fans who want ESPN and local sports networks as long as they don’t mind paying a little extra.

Sling TV - Orange Plan: $35 a month after your first month for $10

Hulu with Live TV: $65 a month after a one week free trial

Fubo TV: $65 a month after a one week trial

YouTube TV: $65 a month after a free trial

AT&T TV: $70 a month

UFC 264 Prelims — Condit vs. Griffin Preview

The UFC 264 Prelims is headlined by a feature fight between two UFC Welterweight fighters on the edge, as Carlos Condit and Max Griffin square off.

Carlos “The Natural Born Killer” Condit (32-13) is an accomplished fighter who finds himself at a crossroads of his career. This kickboxing expert was once the Interim UFC Welterweight champion and twice after that fought for the undisputed title. Unfortunately his two losses in those championship fights were two of his nine losses since joining the UFC. That brings Condit’s record to 9-9 since joining the promotion, but he has one his last two fights.

Condit has a great list of opponents on his resume, including Tyron Woodley, Robbie Lawler, and Georges St. Pierre. But his biggest wins against Nick Diaz and Rory McDonald were about a decade ago, so Condit needs to make a big statement in this fight to show he still has what it takes to make noise in the UFC.

Max “Pain” Griffin (17-7) is also at a make or break point for his UFC career, so two desperate fighters could lead to a tense Featured battle. Griffin has a losing record (5-6) since joining the UFC, and that is after he won his last two fights. His most recent win over Song Kenan was a quick round one knockout, so Griffin still has the power to take a fight out of the judges hands. That will be key for Griffin, because he is 3-6 in his nine UFC fights that have gone the distance. If Griffin wants the win, he needs to be focused on how he can finish Condit before the final bell.

How to watch UFC 264 in the U.K.

UK fight fans can watch the UFC 264 Prelims as well as the Main Card with Poirier vs. McGregor 3 live stream on BT Sport. You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see UFC Fight Night events along with Premier League football and tons of other sports.

BT Sport Pass: £25 a month

You can watch the BT Sport coverage live stream of UFC 264 Poirier vs. McGregor 3 starting at 1 a.m. BST. The event will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website. The apps can also be used with Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay to watch on your big screen.

How much will it cost to add the UFC 264 Pay-Per-View?