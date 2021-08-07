UFC 265 Schedule and Fight Card All times shown are Eastern time. • Early Prelims: 6 p.m. ESPN+ and ESPN2 • Prelims: 8 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN2 • Main Card: 10 p.m. on PPV • Post Show: Later on ESPN+ The full event fight card • Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane • Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz • Michael Chiesa vs. Vicente Luque • Tecia Torres vs. Angela Hill • Song Yadong vs. Casey Kenney Prelims • Bobby Green vs. Rafael Fiziev • Vince Morales vs. Drako Rodriguez • Alonzo Menifield vs. Ed Herman • Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Jessica Penne Early Prelims • Manel Kape vs. Ode’ Osbourne • Miles Johns vs. Anderson Dos Santos • Victoria Leonardo vs. Melissa Gatto • Johnny Munoz vs. Jamey Simmons

UFC 265 has a night full of must-see fights including two of the biggest heavyweights in the interim championship Main Event, so fight fans who also have the most popular streaming devices need to know how to watch UFC 265 on Roku. If you can’t get down to Houston to see it live, it can be easy to set up your TV to stream these massive fights. If you want to watch UFC 265 on the greatest streaming devices, you can score an easy win with ESPN on Roku.

Roku devices come in a variety of price points and sizes. The Roku Streaming Stick+ is excellent, affordable, and small but any Roku will be able to stream the latest major night of MMA.

UFC 265 will be broadcast live on Saturday, August 7, from the Toyota Center in Houston. The Pay-Per-View Main Event is headlined by two of the biggest baddest heavyweight fighters in the UFC fighting for an interim title.

Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis (25-7) is already deserving of a proper shot at the undisputed heavyweight title, but the Champion Francis Ngannou needed just a little more time to recover from his last fight. Instead of waiting, the UFC has lined up an interim title fight for Lewis, but he’s going to have to take on a powerful new foe. That opponent is Ciryl “Bon Gamin” Gane (9-0), an undefeated fighter who was the heavyweight champion in a smaller promotion earlier in his career. Can Gane beat the “Black Beast” and earn his way into the octagon with Ngannou?

Learn how to watch UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane on Pay-Per-View

Now you just need to know how to watch it on your Roku. The only way to watch UFC 265 is on ESPN+, which is part of the ESPN channel. Before you can watch the fighters walk to the octagon, you'll need to get the ESPN channel on your Roku.

How to get the ESPN channel for Roku

Channels are available in the Roku Store, and they can be installed from the web or using the remote on your Roku device. You can sign in with your Roku account on the web and send the channel to your devices in a snap. Click here to get started .

The app should show up on your Roku once you are done. It's just like magic.

If you prefer, you can use your remote to install the channel on your Roku.

On the home screen, navigate to the Roku Channel Store in the main menu. Select the Search option. Use the on screen remote to type ESPN . The ESPN channel will appear in the results. Find it, and select Install this channel to complete.

Now you just need to get the ESPN channel logged in with your ESPN+ account, so you are ready to watch your Pay-Per-View purchase.

Open the ESPN App . In the navigation bar at the top of the app, highlight the settings gear icon in the right hand corner of the screen. Click to enter settings. Select and click to open Account Information . Choose either to Login to ESPN Account or Login to TV Provider , and follow the prompts.

That's all you need to do on your Roku. Now all you need to do is buy the UFC 265 Pay-Per-View so you're ready to watch on Saturday. Here are your options for seeing the big fights.