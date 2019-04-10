How to watch The Masters online

Golf is preparing for the tournament labeled a tradition unlike any other — The Masters. In years gone by, coverage of the classic golf major was limited to a single TV broadcast feed, but now there are so many ways to watch. Here are the best ways to watch The Masters online, even if you've cut the cord.

The Masters begins on Thursday, April 11, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time and runs through Sunday, April 14. It is held each year at the historic Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Ga.

Predicting the winner of The Masters each year is a difficult task. The odds on favorites are all familiar names, with Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth. The 2018 Masters champion, Patrick Reed, was far from a favorite before he won last year, and is an even longer shot to repeat this year. There is sure to be plenty of drama for the first golf Major of the year.

Watch The Masters over-the-air on CBS

Any cord-cutter who wants to watch live sports broadcasts needs to try an over-the-air antenna first. A good antenna will let you watch broadcast networks, including the CBS broadcast of The Masters this weekend. Once you hook up an antenna to your TV tuner, you can turn to your local CBS affiliate to watch live coverage of The Masters on Saturday and Sunday.

The best over-the-air antennas available

If you want to use your over-the-air antenna with a smartphone, tablet, or streaming device, you could consider buying an over-the-air streaming box. It will take whatever the antenna can pick up, and convert it to stream on your local network.

The best over-the-air streaming device

Watch The Masters on live streaming services

If you don't get a good over-the-air signal, or prefer not to use an antenna, you can see The Masters on some of live streaming services available. If you already have a live streaming service, or if you are interested in starting a free trial, you need to check your service of choice to find if they offer your local CBS station. Please note that Sling TV currently does not offer any CBS locals.

Watch The Masters on CBS All Access

CBS offers more ways to stream The Masters live beyond a streaming bundle. One way is watching a live stream on CBS All Access. It has the best of CBS online, including new exclusive shows made exclusively for All Access. This service also includes live streams of your local CBS, including sports like The Masters, college basketball and the NFL.

Live local CBS streaming is available across many U.S. cities, but it doesn't cover everywhere. Check their listing of CBS Live TV markets to be certain your area is in the fairway. Get your free trial started and you will be watching The Masters at no cost just like a Pro.

Start a free trial of CBS All Access

Watch The Masters on ESPN

ESPN will be airing coverage of The Masters on Thursday, April 11, and Friday, April 12. One those days, they will have live broadcasts from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time. The worldwide leader in sports network will also present SportsCenter at The Masters from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern, with live updates and shot highlights through the daytime.

ESPN is available on the following live streaming services:

PSVue DirecTV Now Sling Hulu Live YouTube TV Philo Fubo ESPN x x x x x

ESPN is available to you in the ESPN app. You can watch ESPN's coverage of The Masters on any device that runs the app. You will need a login to activate the app. The ESPN app is available on Android phones and tablets, iPhones, iPads, Fire Tablets, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, and Roku.

Watch The Masters on CBSSports.com

CBS is also offering a unique streaming experience of The Masters live for golf fans. On the CBSSports.com Masters Live page and in the CBS Sports app, you can stream featured groups along with five holes, including holes 11, 12, 13, 15 and 16, all four days of the tournament. This coverage will be available from 12:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Eastern time. No sign up is required in on the website or in the CBS Sports app.

The CBS Sports app is also the home of CBS Sports HQ channel. CBS Sports HQ is a free 24/7 streaming sports network that is perfect for CordCutters who want sports news and highlights without needing a paid subscription.

Download the CBS Sports mobile app

Watch using The Masters app & Masters.com

No one else gives you as much access to The Masters as the Official Masters website and app. The Masters has an excellent app that offers the full range of ways to watch the tournament. The organization behind the tournament, Augusta National, Inc., includes streaming rights for their own app in the deals they make with broadcasters. So the official Masters app has live feeds all four days, with ESPN and CBS feeds included.

The Masters app also has live coverage of featured groups and all day live feeds of five holes on the course. The five holes include the fabled Amen Corner, made up of holes 11, 12 and 13, as well as holes 15 and 16. The app also provides a Spotlight highlight package, a live scoring leaderboard, Masters Radio, and a 3D shot tracker. It could almost feel like you're walking the course with the players.

The Masters app is available for Android phones and tablets, iPhones and iPads. The apps include Chromecast support, so you can watch on TV using a Chromecast dongle, Android TV or Chromecast-enabled TV. Additionally, The Masters app is also available for Apple TV, with picture in picture video and statistics.

Listen to The Masters on SiriusXM

The Masters tournament features over 80 golfers, playing over 10 hours a day for four days. You may not be in front of a TV that entire time, but that doesn't mean you need to miss any of the action. SiriusXM is your key to Masters audio coverage, with live broadcasts beginning at 2 p.m. each day of tournament play.

In addition to live coverage, there will be exclusive SiriusXM shows featuring champions of previous Masters, including Ben Crenshaw, Craig Stadler, Fred Couples and more. You can listen to SiriusXM in your vehicle, or streaming to your mobile devices.

Get a free trial of SiriusXM