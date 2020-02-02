How to watch Super Bowl LIV on Fubo TV in 2020

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

It's almost time for the biggest game of the NFL season to kick off — Super Bowl LIV. Fubo TV is a live streaming service that started with a focus on sports fans, so they're sure to have the Super Bowl covered from endzone to endzone. Fubo TV has also had a ton of 4K sports streaming, including NFL games. So if you have Fubo TV, or you are thinking about signing up, you'll want to know if you can watch Super Bowl LIV on Fubo TV .

Super Bowl LIV will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The game will be between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, and all of the Super Bowl 2020 events will be broadcast on Fox.

If you want to watch the Super Bowl on Fubo TV, you will only need to subscribe to its base plan. Live broadcasts like the Super Bowl are available on all Fubo TV packages, but you should check your local channels to make sure your local Fox channel is included.

Fubo TV will also be streaming the Super Bowl in 4K HDR this year. If your setup supports 4K, you don't need any special add-ons to get the 4K HDR stream of the Super Bowl with Fubo TV. It is included in the base plan. Just make sure you have one of the streaming devices that are compatible with Fubo 4K, which are listed below.

Internet Explorer

Safari

Apple TV 4K

Chromecast Ultra

Fire TV 4K Stick

Fire TV Cube

Roku Premiere / Premiere+

Roku Ultra

Roku Streaming Stick+

Roku 4K TVs

Nvidia Shield TV & other Android TVs

Supported Android phones

Once you are signed up for Fubo TV, all that is left for you to do is flip to your local Fox to watch Super Bowl LIV. Install the Fubo TV app on your favorite mobile or streaming device. Visit the Fubo Program Guide today, and look for your local Fox station.

Now you're all set to see if Jimmy Garoppolo can make enough plays for the 49ers to keep up with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs vertical offense.

Fubo TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week trial

$55 a month after a one week trial Watch Fubo TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, iOS, Android and web browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, iOS, Android and web browsers Local channels on Fubo TV: CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here .

CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here . Super Bowl LIV on Fubo TV: Yes, as Fubo has Fox locals available.

Use a VPN to watch Super Bowl LIV

In addition to offering you tons of privacy features, a VPN can help you view shows that may not be available locally in your area. Streaming services often block their feeds if you're not in America. If you are a subscriber to a live TV streaming service, and looking to stream the game even though work is taking you out of the country on Super Bowl Sunday, a VPN might be just the answer you need.

A VPN, or "Virtual Private Network" sends your internet traffic from wherever you are through a specific set of servers and back into the United States.

Does a VPN sound appealing to you? It's easy to get a great one from a subscription service that, for a few bucks a month, will tunnel your traffic through your choice of a variety of locations. There are a bunch of great options out there, but our favorite is Express VPN. It's easy to use, affordable, reliable, and well-rated.