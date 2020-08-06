Manchester City vs. Real Madrid live stream: How to watch the UEFA Champions League online

This game is beautifully balanced. Manchester City came away from the first leg with a lead after two late goals at the Bernabeu through Gabriel Jesus, and Kevin De Bruyne gave them the win after Real Madrid took the lead through Isco.

It promises to be a great game at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, so where can you watch it?

Please read on.

Manchester City after finishing second in the Premier League to Liverpool will be determined to progress late in this competition. After several attempts at Champions League success over recent years and the disappointment domestically, Pep Guardiola and his side will want to use their victory in Madrid in the first leg as the springboard to winning the tie.

In 12 matches they have played since the shutdown for the pandemic, they have lost three times to Southampton, Arsenal and Chelsea respectively. In their victories, they put five goals past Newcastle United, Brighton and Norwich. As well as four-goal victories over Watford and Liverpool, pretty impressive. When they are in form, they are tough to stop.

Real Madrid became Champions of Spain again, beating Barcelona to the top spot by five points and always looked in control. Since the restart, they have not lost in 11 matches, dropping points only to Leganes.

Zinedine Zidane will be happy with his team to date, can they now overturn the narrow deficit and get into the quarter-finals? Both sides being in such good form is what makes this game so enticing.

Manchester City was pitted in the group stages alongside Atalanta, Shakhtar Donetsk and Dinamo Zagreb, and cruised through the group comfortably. They were undefeated, drawing two games against Shakhtar Donetsk and a good Atalanta side.

Real Madrid was drawn against Paris Saint-Germain, Club Brugge and Galatasaray. They lost to PSG and drew against Club Brugge and PSG. They qualified comfortably in the second spot behind PSG for the last sixteen but will be a bit disappointed by their performances in qualifying.

The two sides have played each other on seven previous occasions. The record currently stands at two wins to Manchester City, two draws and three wins to Real Madrid.

How to watch Manchester City vs. Real Madrid in the United States

The game is at 3 p.m Eastern Time via CBS Sports Network, fubo TV, TUDN.com, Univision Now, TDNxtra, CBS All Access and ZonaFutbol.

How to watch the Champions League if you're on the road

