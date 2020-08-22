UFC Fight Night Munhoz-Edgar live stream: How to watch online from anywhere

UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs. Edgar brings an interesting dynamic to a Saturday night MMA event. Two former champions are trying to get back on the winning track in a weight class that has a new champion and lots of movement in the rankings.

“The Answer” is new to the Bantamweight division, and if he isn’t careful “The Young Punisher” could leave him questioning what comes next. You can see it all unfold by watching Munhoz vs. Edgar in UFC Fight Night on ESPN Plus (ESPN+) or ESPN.

When is the UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs. Edgar live stream?

UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs. Edgar is broadcasting on Saturday, Aug. 22 from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas. The Prelims begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be available in the U.S. exclusively on ESPN+. The Main Card starts at 8:30 p.m. and is available on both ESPN+ and ESPN.

The U.K. broadcast will be on BT Sport, with the Prelims starting at 10:30 p.m. British time and the Main Card beginning at 1:30 a.m. British time.

Where can I watch UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs. Edgar live stream in the U.S.?

You can watch the entire UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs. Edgar as part of ESPN+. A subscription to the sports streaming service will get you the entire event, including the main event between Munhoz and Edgar. ESPN+ includes lots of live sports, when live sports are in action of course, and a large collection of past UFC fights on ESPN+ too.

You can also see the Main Card from UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs. Edgar from ESPN on five of the largest live TV streaming services. Each service will have what you need to start watching at 8:30 p.m., but you won’t be able to see the Prelims that start early in the evening.

Hulu with Live TV and some of the other services offer a variety of free trials. Sling TV’s Orange Plan offers the lowest regular price among the live streaming services, and it includes ESPN. YouTube TV has ESPN and one of the deepest rosters of sports channels of any live TV streaming service.

Fubo TV recently added ESPN to their package, and this service has been sports focused from the start. Meanwhile AT&T TV Now has plans that include ESPN, but for big sports fans you can also step up to include tons of regional sports networks to watch your local teams play other sports too.

UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs. Edgar live stream — Main Event Preview

UFC FIGHT NIGHT SCHEDULE AND FIGHT CARD All times shown are Eastern time. • Prelims 5:30 p.m., ESPN+ • Main Card 8:30 p.m., ESPN+ and ESPN The full event fight card • Pedro Munhoz (18-4) vs. Frankie Edgar (22-8-1) • Ovince Saint Preux (24-14) vs. Alonzo Menifield (9-1) • Marcin Prachnio (13-4) vs. Mike Rodriguez (10-4) • Mariya Agapova (9-1) vs. Shana Dobson (3-4) • Daniel Rodriguez (12-1) vs. Takashi Sato (16-3) Prelims • Amanda Lemos (7-1-1) vs. Mizuki Inoue (14-5) • Austin Hubbard (12-4) vs. Joe Solecki (9-2) • Dwight Grant (10-2) vs. Jared Gooden (17-4) • Ike Villanueva (16-10) vs. Jorge Gonzalez (16-4) • Carlton Minus (10-1) vs. Matthew Semelsberger (6-2) • Timur Valiev (16-2) vs. Mark Striegl (18-2)

Pedro “The Young Punisher” Munhoz (18-4) is the fifth ranked UFC Bantamweight challenger, and he’d certainly like a chance at another title. He was the Bantamweight champion in the RFA promotion before he made the move over to UFC.

Munhoz is 3-1 over the last two years, but he’s coming off a loss to Aljamain Sterling back in June. There has been a lot of movement in this weight class after Henry Cejudo dropped the belt back in May, so a win could put Munhoz in the mix for top fights and eventually a title shot.

Frankie “The Answer” Edgar (22-8-1) is not currently ranked as a Bantamweight fighter, but he is eight in the UFC Featherweight rankings. This will be his debut at bantamweight, but Edgar has a long and successful career in the UFC.

Edgar was the UFC Lightweight champion for two years, and he also fought for the UFC Featherweight title several times. Edgar needs the change in weight, as he’s coming off a 1-3 stretch over the last three years. Could this be the reset Frankie needs, or the end of the road?

Where can I watch UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs. Edgar live stream in the U.K.?

UK fight fans can watch UFC Fight Night Munhoz vs. Edgar live stream on BT Sport1. You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see UFC Fight Night events along with Premier League football and tons of other sports.

You can watch the BT Sport Pass coverage live stream of Munhoz vs. Edgar begins at 10:30 p.m. BST. The main event takes over at 1:30 a.m. BST.

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs. Edgar live stream

UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs. Edgar will be available to stream in the U.S. via the ESPN app. You’ll use the same app for this event, whether you are watching using ESPN+ or a Live TV streaming login for the ESPN channel. ESPN+ is the exclusive U.S. home of UFC pay per view events , including the next big pay per view of UFC 253 Adesanya vs. Costa on Sept. 25.

In the U.K., UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs. Edgar will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website. The apps can also be used with Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay to watch on your big screen.

How much will UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs. Edgar live stream cost?

UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs. Edgar is on ESPN+, which costs $5 a month or $50 for a one year subscription. You are able to cancel at any time. ESPN+ used to offer a free trial , but they no longer do. The service gives users access to plenty of sports including tons of UFC fight cards. Sign up for ESPN+ today, and you can see this UFC Fight Night on Aug. 8 with Munhoz vs. Edgar.