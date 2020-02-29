Watch Benavidez-Figueiredo online in UFC Fight Night Feb. 29 on ESPN+

Source: UFC (Image credit: UFC)

This Saturday, Feb. 29, UFC Fight Night is headlined by a championship title bout, but it's a unique situation. It's been over a year since the last UFC Flyweight Champion, Henry Cejudo, defended his belt. Cejudo became a two division champ by winning the Bantamweight title, and has now vacated the Flyweight championship. Now, two of the top ranked flyweight fighters will face off, but only one fighter is eligible to win the vacant title. We've got the details to understand how it will work for this unusual fight, which is a streaming only event. UFC Fight Night Norfolk won't be available on cable or on Pay-Per-View. You can watch this event live when you stream Benavidez vs. Figueiredo in UFC Fight Night Norfolk exclusively on ESPN+.

UFC Fight Night Norfolk: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo live stream

When is UFC Fight Night Norfolk: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo?

UFC Fight Night Norfolk: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo is broadcasting from Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Va. on Saturday, Feb. 29. This Fight Night is available exclusively on ESPN+, with the Prelims starting at 5 p.m. Eastern time and the Main Card begins at 8 p.m. Eastern.

UFC Fight Night Norfolk: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo — The Main Event Preview

Joseph "The Beefcake" Benavidez (28-5) is the top ranked flyweight contender to the vacant championship, and he's been waiting for this third shot at the title. Benavidez has fought in the UFC since 2011, going 15-3 in his time with the promotion. Two of his three UFC losses have come in Flyweight championship fights, and both were against the same man; Demetrious Johnson.

In the six years since losing in that second title fight, Benavidez has been almost unstoppable. He beat the most recent flyweight title holder, Henry Cejudo, but he did so before Cejudo won the belt from Johnson. In his last fight on June 29, 2019, Benavidez stopped the second ranked flyweight, Jussier Formiga, with a TKO in the second round. Now "The Beefcake" is in the perfect position to claim the vacant title that has eluded him for so long, but this fight won't be against a pushover.

Watch UFC 248 Adesanya vs. Romero online March 7

Deiveson "Deus da Guerra" Figueiredo (17-1) is the third ranked flyweight fighter, and this fight should have been the title shot he deserved for a near-perfect record. Figueiredo has delivered some brutal stoppages, with either knockouts and six submissions. In his last fight, Tim Elliott appeared angry that Figueiredo didn't release quickly enough when he tapped out from the guillotine choke that snared him. Sadly, Figueiredo can only blame himself for his ineligibility to win the title.

Deiveson Figueiredo missed weight on Friday, coming in at 127.4, which is almost two and a half pounds over the maximum title weight limit of 125. While Joseph Benavidez can still become the Flyweight champion if he wins, Figueiredo can not become champion even if he's victorious. He also forfeits a bunch of his fight money to his opponent. Now he has to just put this mistake aside and still face Benavidez, who he called out after his last win over Elliott. Considering Figueiredo is fighting in only his 8th UFC fight over less than three years, there is reason to hope he can overcome costing himself the ultimate prize from this opportunity.

See Deiveson Figueiredo finish a fight with Tim Elliott with a first round guillotine choke.

UFC Fight Night Norfolk: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo Schedule and Fight Card

Here's the schedule for this UFC Fight Night airing exclusively on ESPN+. (All time Eastern)

Prelims 5 p.m.

Main Card 8 p.m.

Post Show 11 p.m.

The full fight card, as always subject to change, is as follows:

Main Card

Joseph Benavidez (28-5) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (17-1)

Felicia Spencer (7-1) vs. Zarah Fairn (6-3)

Ion Cutelaba (15-4) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (12-1)

Megan Anderson (10-4) vs. Norma Dumont (4-0)

Darrick Minner (24-10) vs. Grant Dawson (14-1)

Prelims

Luis Pena (7-2) vs. Alex Munoz (6-0)

Gabriel Silva (8-1) vs. Kyler Phillips (6-1)

Brendan Allen (13-3) vs. Tom Breese (11-1)

Marcin Tybura (17-6) vs. Serghei Spivac (10-1)

Jordan Griffin (17-7) vs. TJ Brown (11-6)

Aalon Cruz (8-2) vs. Spike Carlyle (8-1)

Sean Brady (11-0) vs. Ismail Naurdiev (19-3)

How to watch UFC Fight Night Norfolk: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo on ESPN+

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of UFC pay per view events , including the upcoming UFC 248 Adesanya vs. Romero on March 7. The service also has more exclusive UFC Fight Night events like this one. ESPN+ goes beyond UFC with PFL MMA, Top Rank boxing, pro team sports including MLB, NHL and FC Cup, and major college sports, including NCAA men's basketball and women's basketball, college football, baseball and more.

Learn how to watch ESPN+ on your TV

ESPN+ has tons of great sports, and the ESPN app is where you go to watch ESPN+ games and events. The ESPN app can be installed on the most popular devices, including iPhones and iPads and Android devices . You can also get the ESPN app on major streaming platforms and game consoles such as Roku, Xbox, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Apple TV. Or you can watch ESPN+ on your TV using your phone with support for either Chromecast or AirPlay .

How much will UFC Fight Night Norfolk: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo cost on ESPN+?

ESPN+ costs $5 a month, or $50 for a one year subscription, and you are able to cancel at any time. ESPN+ used to offer a free trial , but they no longer do. The service gives users access to plenty of sports including tons of UFC fight cards. Sign up for ESPN+ today, and you can see this UFC Fight Night on Feb. 29 with Benavidez vs. Figueiredo .

How can I get even more UFC?

If you are hyped for UFC action, why not get locked in for next week's UFC 248 Pay-Per-View? If you buy the fight today, you'll get ESPN+ included so you will also be able to watch Benavidez vs. Figueiredo this weekend. Get your seat streaming ringside reserved today.

