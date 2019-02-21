What premium add-on packages does FuboTV have?

Best answer: Fubo offers NBA League Pass, Showtime, AMC Priemere, and FX Plus as premium add-on options. If you are starting a brand new subscription to Fubo your add-on for Showtime will only cost $5 for your first two months— That's half the usual price! There are seven other standard channel options including Fubo Cycling, International Sports Plus, Sports Plus, Adventure Plus, RAI Italia, Portuguese Plus, and Latino Plus. You can add any of these options to your subscription at the creation of your account or by going to Account Management on the Fubo Website.

Fubo: Fubo TV ($45+/mo)

What does a subscription with Fubo get you?

There are three different plan options with Fubo:

Fubo : $45 a month, 87 channels, 30 hours of Cloud DVR included, and up to two devices may stream at once.

: $45 a month, 87 channels, 30 hours of Cloud DVR included, and up to two devices may stream at once. FuboTV : $40 a month, 87 channels , half-off the price for the Showtime add-on for two months, 500 hours of Cloud DVR included, and up to three devices may stream at once.

: $40 a month, 87 channels , half-off the price for the Showtime add-on for two months, 500 hours of Cloud DVR included, and up to three devices may stream at once. Fubo Extra : $50 a month, 107 channels, 30 hours of Cloud DVR included, and up to two devices may stream at once.

How do you upgrade your subscription to include the add-ons?

You can include add-on options to your plan when you create your account on the Fubo website . Right after you select your package you'll be taken to the next screen to select any add-ons you want to be included with your subscription. Each add-on comes with a monthly fee. The first payment is made as soon as its added to your account.

If you already have a Fubo account and want to add or remove any of the add-ons all you have to do is log in on the Fubo website , press My Account , and press Manage Add-Ons . From there you'll be able to make any of the changes you want to.

If you ever wish to remove an add-on from your account you won't be reimbursed for the monthly fee for that add-on, but when the pay cycle for that month times out Fubo won't charge you for it again. That means you'll have access to that add-on until the end of the pay cycle and then it will be removed.

All premium and other add-on packages

Here's a list of all the add-on packages you can get with your subscription!

Premium add-ons

NBA League Pass : $29 a month, includes all of the live basketball games covered by the NBA.

: $29 a month, includes all of the live basketball games covered by the NBA. Showtime : $10 a month, includes Showtime original titles, movies, and TV shows.

: $10 a month, includes Showtime original titles, movies, and TV shows. AMC Priemere : $5 a month, includes AMC Premiere original titles, movies, TV shows, and bonus content!

: $5 a month, includes AMC Premiere original titles, movies, TV shows, and bonus content! FX Plus : $6 a month, includes FX original titles, movies, TV shows, and bonus content!

Standard add-ons

Fubo Cycling: $12 a month, includes Fubo Cycling, Fox Soccer Plus, Gol TV, Gol TV Spanish, TyC Sports.

$12 a month, includes Fubo Cycling, Fox Soccer Plus, Gol TV, Gol TV Spanish, TyC Sports. International Sports Plus: $6 a month, includes Fox Soccer Plus, Gol TV, Gol TV Spanish, TyC Sports.

$6 a month, includes Fox Soccer Plus, Gol TV, Gol TV Spanish, TyC Sports. Sports Plus: $7 a month, includes Universo, Tennis Channel, NFL RedZone, Sports Illustrated TV, Pac12 Arizona, Pac12 Bay Area, PAC12 Los Angeles, PAC12 Mountain, PAC12 Oregon, PAC12 Washington, Fox College Sports Atlantic, Fox College Sports Central, Fox College Sports Pacific, TyC Sports, FNTSY Sports Network and Fight Network, VSiN.

$7 a month, includes Universo, Tennis Channel, NFL RedZone, Sports Illustrated TV, Pac12 Arizona, Pac12 Bay Area, PAC12 Los Angeles, PAC12 Mountain, PAC12 Oregon, PAC12 Washington, Fox College Sports Atlantic, Fox College Sports Central, Fox College Sports Pacific, TyC Sports, FNTSY Sports Network and Fight Network, VSiN. Adventure Plus: $5 a month, includes Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, World Fishing Network, Outside TV, MAV Motorsports Network, Motorsport.tv.

$5 a month, includes Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, World Fishing Network, Outside TV, MAV Motorsports Network, Motorsport.tv. RAI Italia: $8 a month, includes Italian-language coverage of Serie A and Coppa Italia matches. Plus news, shows, movies and more.

$8 a month, includes Italian-language coverage of Serie A and Coppa Italia matches. Plus news, shows, movies and more. Portuguese Plus: $15 a month, includes Gol TV Spanish, BTV, RTP Internacional.

$15 a month, includes Gol TV Spanish, BTV, RTP Internacional. Latino Plus: $8 a month, includes Fox Deportes, Gol TV Spanish, TyC Sports, BabyTV, Cine Sony, Fox Life, el Gourmet, Mas Chic, Nat Geo Mundo.