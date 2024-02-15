Are the Law & Order shows new tonight, February 15?

Thursdays on NBC have become synonymous with Law & Order. Millions of viewers look forward to watching the fictional justice system of New York play out through captivating investigations and nail-biting court proceedings across the three series, which currently include Law & Order season 23, Law & Order: SVU season 25 and Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4. Unfortunately for fans of the Dick Wolf shows, they won’t have new episodes to watch on February 15. NBC has opted to air reruns instead.

If you're like us, this news may be a bit disheartening. Especially, if you've been patiently waiting to see what happened to Maddie Flynn (Allison Elaine) on SVU, or impatiently waiting for Olivia (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot (Christopher Meloni) to finally evolve their friendship into something more romantic. Thankfully, Law & Order Thursdays returns with new episodes on February 22.

Take a look at what's to come when the new episodes air next week:

Law & Order season 23 episode 5, "Last Dance"

"When a woman is found murdered in Central Park, evidence points to two frequent park-goers: a street vendor and a tech billionaire. In the face of extreme political pressure, McCoy takes drastic action to make the case."

Law & Order: SVU season 25 episode 5, "Zone Rogue"

"A cryptic message sends SVU on a new track to find Maddie. Benson tries to help a federal agent when the case hits too close to home. Captain Curry tries to make amends with Fin."

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 episode 5, "Missing Persons"

"A rescued victim from Stabler's past goes missing. Bell recovers in the hospital while Jet, Reyes and Bashir are all questioned by IAB. Joe Jr. shows off his new career path."

While NBC doesn't seem to have listed an official reason for the break in airing new episodes, we have a hunch that it may have something to do with CBS premiere week. On February 15, the premiere episodes of Young Sheldon season 7, Ghosts season 3 and So Help Me Todd season 2 all debut.

With Law & Order season 23 episode 5 serving as Sam Waterston's final episode as District Attorney Jack McCoy, it's possible that network execs want to ensure the character gets as much fanfare as possible in his goodbye to the franchise. McCoy has been a fixture of the franchise since 1994.

You can check out a preview of his final episode below.

If you missed any new episodes of Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU or Law & Order: Organized Crime, you watch them on Peacock.