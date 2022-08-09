Below Deck Mediterranean: Raygan gets sacked, Dave gets the cold shoulder

Captain Sandy finally gave bosun Raygan the boot in this week’s all-new episode of Below Deck Mediterranean . Sure, it only took five episodes, but we’ll take it. Fans agreed Raygan’s days were numbered . Raygan was in over her head and at long last she’s off the motor yacht Home for good.

While we hate constantly criticizing crew members in the Below Deck franchise, no one has ever misjudged three meters before. That one mistake alone led Sandy to crash into a buoy in last week’s episode. Thankfully there wasn’t any damage, but the writing was on the wall and Raygan needed to go.

After Captain Sandy gave Raygan the news, Raygan had to pack her belongings and get off the boat, and that meant saying goodbye to her fellow crew members. Not surprisingly, they didn’t seem shocked by her departure; if anything, they seemed surprised it hadn’t happened sooner.

Below Deck Mediterranean fans agreed:

With Raygan gone, Storm stepped into the interim bosun position. Captain Sandy was impressed with his calm and confident demeanor; whether that translates into competence remains to be seen, but for now Storm is a welcome addition to the deck crew and hopefully he can help steer them in the right direction.

Fans were also buzzing about Natasha and Dave’s situation. It’s not even close to a relationship at this point. The weirdness between them has persisted into, well, even more weirdness. While Dave continues to be too forceful in his insistence that they were supposed to have a relationship and that's not cool at all, Natasha continues to mess with his head and it’s becoming a problem.

This is the point in the season when communication usually starts breaking down between the interior crew. It’s Below Deck Med, so there’s no way the calm competence can last. What won’t help things is tension between the chief stew and the chef. It just won’t work.

It also remains to be seen whether Storm can guide the deck crew. We’re hopeful, because he came on the ship to be a deckhand and now he’s being given a chance to prove he can lead. Captain Sandy is a great role model and mentor when it comes to helping crew members move ahead in yachting. If Storm can weather the rough weather under Raygan’s reign, maybe he can help guide the boat into calmer waters.

Stay tuned to see what happens on the next episode of Below Deck Mediterranean, airing Mondays on Bravo or next day on Peacock.