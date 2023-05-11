Britain's Got Talent CANCELLED on Saturday, but why?

Britain's Got Talent won't be on our screens on Saturday, May 13 — here's why.

Seemingly, Britain's Got Talent 2023 has been pulled from ITV's schedule to avoid a clash with the Grand Final of Eurovision 2023, as plenty of viewers will no doubt be glued to BBC One that evening.

In its place, ITV has instead scheduled the second Jurassic World movie, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom at 8 pm on ITV1. So, if you planning to watch the Eurovision Song Contest, you won't have to miss out on any of the auditions from the latest series of the ITV talent show.

Fans needn't be too disappointed, though, as the show won't be off-air for long. The next episode of Britain's Got Talent 2023 will instead be on TV on Sunday, May 14 at 7.40 pm. For up-to-date listings and more info about all the latest shows, you can check out our TV Guide.

Britain's Got Talent isn't the only show that's been shifted around to accommodate the competition: Casualty has also been cancelled this Saturday, meaning fans of the medical soap will have to wait a little longer to find out what's going to happen next.

Saturday, May 13 sees the 67th edition of the world's biggest and boldest singing international singing competition taking place live from Liverpool, hosted on behalf of Eurovision 2022 winners, Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra.

Graham Norton, Hannah Waddingham, Alesha Dixon and Julia Sanina are on hosting duties, with singer-songwriter Mae Muller representing the UK with her single "I Wrote a Song."

Britain's Got Talent 2023 got underway in mid-April and has already seen countless acts try to impress our judging panel of Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, new judge, Bruno Tonioli, and our hosts, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

The latest BGT episode saw MB14 earning himself the latest Golden Buzzer from Ant and Dec after his beatboxing performance impressed the Geordie double act, and Mr. Blobby drenched Simon Cowell in grunge on-stage!

Britain's Got Talent continues Sunday, May 14 at 7.40 pm on ITV1 and ITVX. And for more shows to enjoy, you should check out our recommendations for all the best ITV dramas you should be streaming on ITVX right now.