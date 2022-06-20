Coronation Street casts West End star Jodie Prenger in 'sassy' new role

Coronation Street will welcome Jodie Prenger to the cobbles as George Shuttleworth’s (Tony Maudsley) 'sassy' sister Glenda.

Funeral director George is currently going through a hard time in Coronation Street after the arrival of his former school bully Frank Bardsley (Simon O'Brien).

Now, things are set to be looking up for George as his sister Glenda arrives straight from her stint as a cruise ship performer and quickly anchors behind the bar of the Rovers.

Jodie shot to fame after winning the BBC Talent show I’d Do Anything in 2008 and has gone on to have a successful musical theatre career.

She played Nancy in Oliver at the West End and the role of Miss Hannigan in Annie, as well as starred in One Man Two Guvnors at the Haymarket Theatre in London.

Blackpool-born Jodie also took on the title role in the UK theatre tour of Shirley Valentine and most recently played the lead role of Kelly in Kay Mellor’s Fat Friends the musical.

She has also dipped her toes into some Coronation Street-inspired work as she starred as Helen in the National Theatre Production of A Taste of Honey, a play that was influenced by watching early episodes of Coronation Street.

Jodie will be playing George Shuttleworth's sister Glenda. (Image credit: ITV)

Her entertainer character Glenda will also be drawing on Jodie's own cruise ship experience, as she spent eight months in 2001 as one of four main entertainers in a team of 19 aboard the Disney Wonder.

Jodie revealed that it had been her life-long dream to be cast in Coronation Street.

She said: “I know I sound like a soppy sod, but it’s been on my bucket list to be in Coronation Street since I was little. It’s an honour, it truly is a very special moment in my life. To be part of something my family and I have loved for so long. And what a character, oh I have to say total dream part.

“I can't wait for you all to meet fun and sassy Glenda, George Shuttleworth's sister. I love Tony Maudsley already, what a fella! Your first day on the cobbles is one of the most nerve-wracking experiences you’ll go through and everyone was just so gloriously lovely, kind and welcoming. It was, and is everything I expected, and more.”

Producer Iain MacLeod added to her enthusiasm: “Glenda sails in fresh from the cruise ships with a whiff of the exotic, quickly making best friends and enemies in equal measure.

"The character is loads of fun and has echoes of classic Coronation Street females of old. Jodie is a fabulous talent and we are all very excited to have her aboard. She has felt very Corrie since the moment she stepped onto set and I think the viewers will love her.”

Glenda will appear in Coronation Street in early August.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub (opens in new tab).