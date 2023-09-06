I cover streaming services every week and this Disney Plus deal is one you can't miss

In the competitive world of streaming services, discounts can be sadly rare; that's not the only reason that a brand-new Disney Plus deal is a fantastic offering, though.

For a limited time, you can sign up to Disney Plus UK and your first three months will be just £1.99 each, down from the £7.99 that they normally cost (though you'll default to this normal price after the three months).

This great streaming deal is on the standard Disney Plus plan too, not the upcoming ad-enabled one which launches at the beginning of November. So you're saving £6 per month on all of Disney's latest shows and movies, just in time for Christmas.

Disney Plus currently offers lots of 2023's big movies like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Little Mermaid, plus TV shows like Star Wars: Ahsoka, Secret Invasion and A Small Light. Coming in the next few months are shows like Welcome to Wrexham season 2 and Loki season 2, and if you sign up for the three-month trial you'll be able to stream them too.

You can save £18 or 75% on your first three months of a Disney Plus subscription, for new or returning subscribers. This'll see you through to the end of the year with plenty of new and existing movies and TV shows, and is a streaming deal you shouldn't miss.

Why I won't miss this deal

As What to Watch's resident streaming expert, I make sure to check out the best TV shows streaming from all of the big platforms, however there are only two I'm actually subscribed to permanently: Prime Video and Netflix. That's because these both have either large enough libraries or consistent enough big-name releases that I feel I need to be subscribed non-stop.

For everything else, I only sign up for a couple of months each year. It's not that rivals have bad shows or TV, but they either have limited offerings or infrequent uploads that I'm interested in, so it's not worth staying signed up year-round.

I'll always try picking up an Apple TV Plus free trial when they've got something I want to catch, or a Prime Video channel discount if any of its tie-in subscription services have something worthwhile. I recently tested StudioCanal Presents and spend a happy few weeks catching up with many of its fantastic films.

I manage to do this without breaking the bank thanks to discounts and reductions, like the one Disney Plus is offering right now. With it, I can catch up on all the new shows that I've missed since I last tested the service about a year ago, like the various Marvel and Star Wars spin-offs, all the FX shows that release on the streamer, and plenty more. Oh, and I use it to make my way through The Simpsons though I feel this might be a life-long task.

As I said before, streaming discounts are rare, and we probably won't see many more until Black Friday in late November. So as you read this I've probably already re-signed up for Disney Plus, ready to fill up my streaming calendar until the end of the year.