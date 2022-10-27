Death in Paradise reveals Christmas guest stars and plot
Death in Paradise will take a 'spooky turn' this Christmas as an old case comes back to haunt the gang.
Death in Paradise has revealed that Les Dennis (Coronation Street) and Siobhan McSweeney (Derry Girls) will spend Christmas in the Caribbean.
The Death in Paradise Christmas special 2022 sees the pair join regulars Ralf Little (D.I Neville Parker), Don Warrington (Commissioner Selwyn Patterson), Élizabeth Bourgine (Catherine Bordey) Tahj Miles (Officer Marlon Pryce), Shantol Jackson (D.S Naomi Thomas) and Ginny Holder (Darlene Curtis) for the BBC crime drama’s second ever festive feature-length special.
It’s not been revealed yet who Les Dennis and Siobhan McSweeney will play.
Teasing the plot, the makers reveal: "Christmas in Saint Marie takes a spooky turn this year when an old case of Selwyn’s comes back to haunt him following the murder of a true crime podcaster on the hunt for a missing child. Marlon is forced to spend the night in a haunted house and Darlene takes a hard look at her life choices. And after a chance encounter in an airport car park, could love finally be in the air for Neville Parker?"
2021's first-ever festive special gained an audience of over 8.8 million, making it the third most-watched show of the festive period (based on all-screens 30+ days figures).
The BBC also announced a string of guest stars who will feature in Death in Paradise season 12, which is likely to begin in January.
They include Chelsea Edge (I Hate Suzie), Robert Webb (Peep Show), Hakeem Kae-Kazim (Black Sails), Jo Martin (Doctor Who), Christopher Villiers (Top Secret!), Kevin Eldon (Sanditon), Amit Shah (Happy Valley), Jo Hartley (After Life), Barney Walsh (The Larkins), JohnMichie (Coronation Street), Fiona Button (The Split), Okorie Chukwu (Kate & Koji), Gamba Cole (The Outlaws) and Cara Theobald (Downton Abbey).
The new series will open with the death of a celebrity astronomer and a change of job for Darlene.
The makers add that we will meet “a bunch of Preppers digging in for the apocalypse on a Saint Marie hillside, when the end comes dramatically early for one of them. An impossible killing on a boat takes the team to a beautiful beach under threat, and an apparently straightforward domestic murder twists into what could be Neville's greatest ever challenge...
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years on TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer on TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.