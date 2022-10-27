Death in Paradise reveals Christmas guest stars and plot

Death in Paradise has revealed that Les Dennis (Coronation Street) and Siobhan McSweeney (Derry Girls) will spend Christmas in the Caribbean.

The Death in Paradise Christmas special 2022 sees the pair join regulars Ralf Little (D.I Neville Parker), Don Warrington (Commissioner Selwyn Patterson), Élizabeth Bourgine (Catherine Bordey) Tahj Miles (Officer Marlon Pryce), Shantol Jackson (D.S Naomi Thomas) and Ginny Holder (Darlene Curtis) for the BBC crime drama’s second ever festive feature-length special.

It’s not been revealed yet who Les Dennis and Siobhan McSweeney will play.

Teasing the plot, the makers reveal: "Christmas in Saint Marie takes a spooky turn this year when an old case of Selwyn’s comes back to haunt him following the murder of a true crime podcaster on the hunt for a missing child. Marlon is forced to spend the night in a haunted house and Darlene takes a hard look at her life choices. And after a chance encounter in an airport car park, could love finally be in the air for Neville Parker?"

2021's first-ever festive special gained an audience of over 8.8 million, making it the third most-watched show of the festive period (based on all-screens 30+ days figures).

(Image credit: BBC/ Red Planet / Denis Guyeon)

The BBC also announced a string of guest stars who will feature in Death in Paradise season 12, which is likely to begin in January.

They include Chelsea Edge (I Hate Suzie), Robert Webb (Peep Show), Hakeem Kae-Kazim (Black Sails), Jo Martin (Doctor Who), Christopher Villiers (Top Secret!), Kevin Eldon (Sanditon), Amit Shah (Happy Valley), Jo Hartley (After Life), Barney Walsh (The Larkins), JohnMichie (Coronation Street), Fiona Button (The Split), Okorie Chukwu (Kate & Koji), Gamba Cole (The Outlaws) and Cara Theobald (Downton Abbey).

The new series will open with the death of a celebrity astronomer and a change of job for Darlene.

The makers add that we will meet “a bunch of Preppers digging in for the apocalypse on a Saint Marie hillside, when the end comes dramatically early for one of them. An impossible killing on a boat takes the team to a beautiful beach under threat, and an apparently straightforward domestic murder twists into what could be Neville's greatest ever challenge...