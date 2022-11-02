Don't Worry Darling heading to streaming services just six weeks after release

Don't Worry Darling's streaming date has been set for just over six weeks after the movie first hit theaters.

Don't Worry Darling was one of the most talked-about new movies this year. It first hit theaters on September 23 after a scandalous press tour and we have now learned that the film will be made available to stream in the US exclusively on HBO Max from Monday, November 7. (via Variety (opens in new tab))

At the time of writing, a UK streaming location has not yet been revealed, though the film is available to buy or rent at home on premium video-on-demand services including the Sky Store (opens in new tab) and Amazon (opens in new tab).

For those not in the know, Don't Worry Darling is a psychological thriller directed by Olivia Wilde (Booksmart). Set in an apparently utopian community of Victory in the 1950s, it follows Alice (Florence Pugh) and her husband Jack (My Policeman's Harry Styles). All the men in the town work on the elusive "Victory Project", and as long as everyone in town commits to the top-secret work, their every whim is met. But when Alice starts to notice that things in Victory aren't what they first seem, problems soon start to arise.

The full synopsis from Warner Bros. reads: "Alice and Jack are lucky to be living in the idealized community of Victory, the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families. The 1950s societal optimism espoused by their CEO, Frank (Chris Pine) — equal parts corporate visionary and motivational life coach — anchors every aspect of daily life in the tight-knit desert utopia.

"While the husbands spend every day inside the Victory Project Headquarters, working on the 'development of progressive materials,' their wives—including Frank’s elegant partner, Shelley — get to spend their time enjoying the beauty, luxury and debauchery of their community. Life is perfect, with every resident’s needs met by the company. All they ask in return is discretion and unquestioning commitment to the Victory cause.

"But when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can’t help questioning exactly what they’re doing in Victory and why. Just how much is Alice willing to lose to expose what’s really going on in this paradise?"